BOISE — Jessica Dorr, former deputy director of Global Libraries at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is Boise's new library director.
The Boise Public Library's board of trustees unanimously selected Dorr after a nationwide search in partnership with a consultant. Dorr was one of three finalists announced earlier this month.
"She brings deep experience and knowledge of trends in library service models," said board President Margo Healy in a news release. "In our interviews she described how she will empower staff to engage with the community to create a shared vision and mission for Boise Public Library in 2020 and beyond. Dorr is a respected administrator, a strategic thinker, and believes in community partnerships to achieve the Library’s mission in the community.”
Dorr worked more than two decades for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Seattle-based philanthropic foundation founded by technology business magnate Bill Gates and his wife Melinda. Global Libraries was a 20-year, $1 billion initiative to improve access to information through investment in public libraries. The program ended in 2018.
Dorr holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Washington.
“Boise is a vibrant, dynamic city and I am eager to build relationships with the community," Dorr said in a statement. "I look forward to joining the Library and working with the staff of the Library, the City, and the Board of Trustees to help the Library contribute to the city's goal of creating a place that is equitable, safe, and thriving for everyone."
Dorr will assume the role Nov. 30. She will replace former director Kevin Booe, who retired last year.