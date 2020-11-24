Local nonprofit Jesse Tree is inviting the community to celebrate its accomplishments and “kick off the holiday season with jazz music, charcuterie and cocktails” at Housed for the Holidays Dec. 10.
The online event will be live featured on video stream, with a presentation about preventing eviction and the housing crisis, and a look at Jesse Tree’s 2020 accomplishments with Executive Director, Ali Rabe.
A live conversation with Dr. David Pate, former CEO and president of St. Luke’s Health System, about the health importance of safe and reliable housing, especially during a pandemic, is also planned.
Tickets include access to the online video stream and the option for appetizers and pre-mixed cocktails. A Jesse Tree T-shirt can also be purchased and worn to “show your support for keeping our neighbors housed!”
“We are so grateful to the support you, and other members of the community have provided to Jesse Tree,” the nonprofit stated in the event announcement. “Thanks to your help, so far we’ve been able to provide rental assistance and case management to 326 Treasure Valley families this year. Thank you.”
Community Calendar
Please note, due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, some event details may change. Please contact the event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 precautions.
Virtual — Auditions for Boise Little Theater Christmas Cab Cab. Auditions are virtual via video submission. Deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Meridian — Snowman Scavenger Hunt all day at The Village at Meridian, 3957 E. Monarch Sky Lane, #225. “Challenge the family to see who can find all 15 holiday happy snowmen hiding throughout the Village at Meridian property. All 15 snowmen will be hiding carefully from November through December.”
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — Storytime, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Get in the Game! Low Down Payment Real Estate Investing, noon, Atlas Real Estate.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — Tween Program — Pokemon, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — YOGA with Martha, 6 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Virtual — Evening Book Club, 6 p.m., Hidden Springs Library.