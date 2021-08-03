We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Jesse Tree of Boise helps people with evictions and homelessness.
BOISE — Jesse Tree will be holding rental assistance “pop-up” events this summer and fall to assist renters after the national eviction moratorium expired over the weekend.
The first event is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, in Caldwell, a news release said. Specifically, Jesse Tree staff will be at Western Idaho Community Action Partnership.
“Tenants continue to experience large rent increases and get summoned to eviction court,” the release said. “Jesse Tree wants to ensure that vulnerable renters know resources are available to help, and how to access them.”
Case managers will be present to provide information, support and help with rental assistance applications.
The organization’s goal is to hold pop-up events in areas where high-risk renters might be, to reach people “who might not ask for help otherwise.” Jesse Tree also is working to schedule other Treasure Valley events.
A temporary eviction moratorium was put in place in March 2020 as part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act. The initial moratorium ended in July 2020.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium went into effect on Sept. 4, 2020. It was extended through January 2021, and then through June and then until July 31.
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue a new moratorium, targeted toward areas in the country hit the hardest by COVID-19.