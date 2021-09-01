We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BOISE — Boise City Council members on Tuesday approved Mayor Lauren McLean's nomination for director of the city's Office of Police Accountability.
Jesus Jara, a human resources and training and development expert, said he is "thrilled to be back in Boise" and "thrilled to get the opportunity to represent the city and represent our community members." He has served as the office’s interim director since June 1.
Jara, a former Boise resident who previously worked in the city's Office of Police Accountability, has more than 15 years of experience in human resources and training and development both in the nonprofit and public sectors. Most recently, he worked with a professional human resources team in Benton County, Oregon, where he served as a senior analyst.
"This world of law enforcement … is very sensitive, and I am very appreciative of the work the officers have in front of them," Jara said. "The work that they do every day is a mighty one. Our office is here to support that endeavor and to call out the good and to call out the bad."
The Office of Police Accountability is charged with investigating resident complaints against the Boise Police Department and auditing the department’s Office of Internal Affairs investigations, among other things. City leaders say the office, which was recently overhauled, including the addition of a full-time director, will expand the investigative power of civilian oversight.
Council members unanimously approved Jara's nomination.
City Council President Elaine Clegg said Jara is "someone who not only is a dedicated public servant but also someone who has the life experience to understand how to make this office one that will be, I think, more open, more transparent and serve the city so well in this time when we need that kind of service."
City Council President Pro Tem Lisa Sánchez, a Latina, said it's "not a small thing" for Latinos to have leadership positions in Idaho.
"I welcome you brother, and I wish you every success," Sánchez said. "I know our community will be well served by you in this role."
Jara replaces former part-time director Natalie Camacho Mendoza, who resigned May 31. She held the position since 2015.
Ryan Suppe is the Boise City Hall and Treasure Valley business reporter for the Idaho Press. Contact him at 208-344-2055 (ext. 3038). Follow him on Twitter @salsuppe.