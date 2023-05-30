Farm Family

Doug Gross reaches in to break up a potato that is too large as it passes by on a conveyor in a processing building at Gross Farms in Wilder on Friday, April 7. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published May 30 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

If there’s one thing that can get bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress, it’s potatoes.

Recommended for you

Load comments