BOISE — The J.R. Simplot Company is hosting a “Neighborhood Foodraiser,” offering online ordering and pick-up of its frozen foods.
The proceeds will go to the United Way, the company said in a press release.
Online ordering is available now at Buy.Simplotfoods.com with two Treasure Valley pickup locations. In April, May and July, Simplot held Foodraisers in Caldwell, Buhl, Pocatello and Boise in support of local nonprofits.
The frozen food will be discounted and people can order online. The ordered items will be available for pickup at the locations during designated times listed on the sale website. Purchasers will sign up for a 30-minute designated time slot to provide proper physical distancing and safety procedures. Simplot employees will take extra precautions to ensure all packaging is clean and to limit any contact with customers, who won’t have to leave their car.
“We know this is a difficult time for a lot of people and we wanted to put our resources to work making a difference in our local communities," said Kurt Myers, vice president of marketing for Simplot Food Group.
Quantities are limited and orders must be placed in advance of pickup.
Pickup locations:
Boise: Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m.
- 11th Street & Myrtle Parking Lot
- 403 W. Myrtle St.
Caldwell: Oct. 28, 3-7 p.m.
- Caldwell Engineering Building
- 16763 Simplot Blvd.