Thousands of festival-goers are about to descend on Boise.
Treefort Music Fest, the annual five-day assemblage of music, art, food, drink and more, begins its sprawl across downtown Boise on Wednesday. The festival's 11th edition will feature more opportunities than ever before to experience the live music and interactive forts that will draw an estimated 20,000-plus patrons and 500-plus bands to the City of Trees.
Among the new attractions is Treefort's relocated main stage. After a decade of performing in the west end of downtown, near the corner of 12th and Grove streets, headlining acts will take center stage at Julia Davis Park this year. So will food trucks and Alefort to keep the masses satiated and sipping.
Some of this year's headliners playing at the main stage include Surf Curse (Wednesday, 8:40 p.m.), Unknown Mortal Orchestra (Thursday, 8:40 p.m.), Margo Price (Friday, 8:30 p.m.), Cautious Clay (Saturday, 9 p.m.) and Leikeli47 (Sunday, 8 p.m.).
Another new feature is Treefort Music Hall, a 20,000-plus-square-foot venue with a capacity of over 1,000. The hall, located at 722 W Broad St., drew 950 people to its soft opening on Sunday and will host its first Treefort act, Angel Abaya, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Other new venues include "The Hideout" at 700 S Capitol Blvd., "Old School" in the old Foothills school building at 618 S Eighth St., and the "Bus Station" in the old Greyhound bus station at 12th and Bannock streets.
There will also be music emanating from makeshift stages along downtown streets and popping up at bars and breweries, some free and open to the public.
Same goes for the free Treeline bus, a new shuttle service that will "bop through Boise with bands on the bus," transporting Treeforters to various venues. It runs every 10 minutes and will be available from 6 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Saturday.
Five-day, single-day, main stage-only and other passes are available at treefortmusicfest.com; they can be picked up at Julia Davis Park, Treefort Music Hall, JD’s Bodega at 161 N Capitol Blvd. or Bodega Boise at 1007 W Main St.
Attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or scooter — all Lime scooters are 30% off during the festival.