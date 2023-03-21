Support Local Journalism


Thousands of festival-goers are about to descend on Boise.

Treefort Music Fest, the annual five-day assemblage of music, art, food, drink and more, begins its sprawl across downtown Boise on Wednesday. The festival's 11th edition will feature more opportunities than ever before to experience the live music and interactive forts that will draw an estimated 20,000-plus patrons and 500-plus bands to the City of Trees.

PUP at TMH.jpg

PUP was one of the first bands to ever play at the new Treefort Music Hall on Sunday in front of about 950 people.

