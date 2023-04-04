Kids Killed Doomsday Plot Explainer

Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022.

 Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News

The opening days of Lori Vallow’s murder trial are aiming to reduce a pool of 1,800 potential jurors down to a 12-person jury with six alternates. Vallow is the Rexburg woman charged with murder and conspiracy to commit the murder of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She’s also charged with conspiracy in the death of Tammy Daybell, the former wife of her current husband, Chad Daybell.

In jury selection, it is the responsibility of the prosecution and defense to find potential jurors with bias and flush them out of the pool.

