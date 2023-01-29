In general, Boise’s housing market is not providing rental units for those who make less than 80% of the area median income or single-family housing for those who make less than 100% of the area median income, according to a graphic shown during this week’s Boise City Council meeting.
In practice, this means that no one on a single income can afford to buy a home in Boise, according to Steven Peterson, University of Idaho clinical associate professor of economics. This includes young people, who tend to not have two income households.
The median price of a home in Ada County in November was $525,000, according to BoiseDev. One person earning 100% of median income would make $61,257 and would need to spend no more than 30% of their income on housing costs, about $1,531.
“There’s no way,” Peterson said. “There’s a lot of negatives associated with very high housing costs. It alters the character of the community … they’re (young people) forced out.”
The graphic didn’t include specific incomes since it was meant to show that Boise’s housing strategy is to look at needs across the income spectrum, particularly lower incomes. But for the most part, new construction in Boise is not priced for those below 80% of the area median income.
For a two-person household, 80% of Boise median income is $53,900 per year, and an affordable rent for that household would be $1,348 per month, according to the city of Boise’s website.
For one person, 80% of the Boise median income is $47,150, or around $22.66 an hour, just $1 below the average hourly wage in the Boise metro area. An affordable monthly rent would be $1,179 for that one-person household.
“The bottom line for any policy with regard to housing, the fundamental question is, does it increase supply? Does it help alleviate the shortage?” Peterson said.
Boise right now is working on a tiny home and an accessory dwelling unit (or granny flat) pilot program. The city council heard an update earlier this week on both.
Both pilots have the potential to be “really impactful” for Boise, said Kyle Patterson, the director of innovation and performance in the mayor’s office. Issues like housing affordability don’t have a silver bullet, Patterson said, so cities have to get better with experimenting and being creative.
LEAP Housing, a Boise-based nonprofit focused on affordable housing, is working on the pilots.
The moveable tiny home pilot will consist of six tiny homes placed at four different sites around the city, with temporary approval to be there for 12 to 18 months.
Pilot participants get financial support from LEAP to help with adding sewer and electric and water hookups and a gravel pad. They will also receive technical assistance in finding contractors to do the work as well as help with being a landlord.
The city is trying three different scenarios: One site will have three tiny homes to explore a tiny home community scenario. One scenario will have a homeowner that will rent to someone who already owns a tiny home. And the final scenario will be for someone who has a tiny home in their backyard they are willing to rent out.
But there are questions to be answered with the pilot.
“Is it actually affordable?” Patterson said. “It makes common sense that because these are small units that may be affordable, but after the cost of buying a tiny home, after the cost of doing the site work, after paying a monthly space rent, does it still end up being affordable for renters?
The accessory dwelling unit plan is to get up to 10 homeowners and offer assistance, incentives and financial aid to build a unit in their backyard and rent it out at 80% of area median income for 10 years.
Boise City Councilmember Luci Willits said Patterson was so enthusiastic it made her excited.
“I’m very jazzed about this. I have a family member that lives in an ADU, I think it’s a great opportunity,” Willits said.
She also asked about how many homeowners may not be able to build an accessory dwelling unit because of their homeowners association and covenants for their house.
Patterson said the city hopes to do further research on that, perhaps with a summer intern.
“Then the next step is, is that changeable?,” Willits said. “Because I know that there’s one kind of by my neighborhood, it looks amazing. And what if I want to do it and I can’t do it because of what the covenant says? What would be the process to change that? Because I think people’s ideas are changing about this.”
The conversation stood in contrast to what Meridian’s city council discussed last month. In that conversation, a few Meridian council members expressed concerns about tiny homes and accessory dwelling units.
“I’m really not creating any housing stock at all. It’s a wash,” councilmember Joe Borton said at the time, talking about the accessory dwelling units.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.