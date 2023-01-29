Housing Prices

The median price of a home in Ada County in November was $525,000, making it very difficult for most young people to buy a home in the area.

In general, Boise’s housing market is not providing rental units for those who make less than 80% of the area median income or single-family housing for those who make less than 100% of the area median income, according to a graphic shown during this week’s Boise City Council meeting.

In practice, this means that no one on a single income can afford to buy a home in Boise, according to Steven Peterson, University of Idaho clinical associate professor of economics. This includes young people, who tend to not have two income households.

