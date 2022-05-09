Many Boiseans woke up Monday morning to snow sticking on grass and cars. In downtown Boise, the chairs and tables at restaurants’ outdoor patios were covered in snow.
Some also woke up to no power. Idaho Power’s outage map showed a little less than 2,000 affected customers right around 10 a.m. on Monday. The outage map said the causes were probably weather-related.
Heavy, wet snow on leaf-filled trees has caused over 100 small outages in Boise as branches have given way under the weight of the snow. If you see a downed line, stay back & call us immediately at 208-388-2323. Do not attempt to touch or remove anything from the line. pic.twitter.com/ZZHFv6vUMD— Idaho Power (@idahopower) May 9, 2022
“It’s pretty unusual,” said Bill Wojcik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Boise, regarding Monday's inclement weather. “We’re kind of right in the middle of a top-10 event.”
As of 9 a.m., 0.5 inches of snow had fallen at the Boise Airport, which made Monday tied for the fifth-snowiest day in the month of May in Boise since records began in 1892, the National Weather Service tweeted. The snowfall was also the fourth-latest in the region on record.
Typically, around one-tenth of an inch of snow falls in all of May in Boise.
The precipitation was unlikely to break the top record, when 4 inches of snow fell on May 2, 1964.
About 39% of all Mays in Boise since 1899 have had measurable snowfall, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service Boise.
Bogus Basin received more than a foot of snow, Wojcik said. But the effects were localized.
“It’s interesting because most areas west of the Boise metro, like Meridian, Kuna, Eagle ... really didn’t see anything but rain or a little bit of snow mixed in,” Wojcik said. “We had some snow accumulation reported, especially as you get closer to the foothills.”
Treasure Valley residents have experienced interesting weather the past two days. Aside from Monday's snowfall, a thunderstorm dropped hail in Nampa, Meridian and Boise on Saturday.
“It’s spring, I mean, spring, you’re going to have these variabilities,” Wojcik said. “Not every spring is like this, but it’s not unusual to see these big swings.”
What was unusual about this system was how cold it was. Monday's high temperatures topped off in the mid-40s and the cold will continue with a freeze warning Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees later this week and exceed 70 over the weekend.
This snow could be helpful by slowing runoff into reservoirs and potentially delaying fire weather concerns, Wojcik said
But there’s some hope for those who prefer warmth.
“By the weekend, we’re going to be looking at much warmer temperatures and drier conditions,” Wojcik said.