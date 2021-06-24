NAMPA — MikiAnna Hummel walked down the aisle of a home improvement store Thursday with her children. She was looking for a fan and later, planned to head to the grocery store for popsicles.
“Fudge!” her daughter said, standing next to the cart.
“Fudgsicles (are) where it’s at,” her mom agreed.
Hummel was getting ready for a string of days with forecasted temperatures above 100 degrees from roughly June 28 to July 8. She owns horses and her husband is a veterinarian, so she needs a fan to help keep their vet clinic cool. She also bought a new shade canopy.
“We have livestock and it’s hard on them and so we have to work really hard to keep them cool and hydrated,” Hummel said. “I wouldn’t say I really love the over-100.”
Joe Chesser came into the store looking for an air conditioner.
“It looks like everything’s (been) wiped out,” Chesser said. “I want to start cooling off here.”
Treasure Valley residents are preparing for hot weather, brought about by high pressure over the West, according to National Weather Service Boise meteorologist Korri Anderson.
“That’s basically like a large dome of hot air aloft, and so it’s really, really strong over our area,” Anderson said. “It’s basically as strong as it is down in Phoenix and Las Vegas.”
After a certain time frame, confidence in a forecast drops off. But the area will see high heat through the Fourth of July, Anderson said.
“These blocking high pressures like this, they can stay for a week or two pretty easily,” he said. “It’s caused from a buckling of the jet stream … they just don’t move.”
Heat is the number one cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States. But there are ways to beat the heat.
For example, people should stay inside during the hottest part of the day. That’s 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Anderson said.
During the heat of the day, people shouldn't play sports or exercise.
“Don't go hiking up Table Rock when it’s the heat of the day,” he said. “It’s not safe.”
And fans may not be an adequate means of cooling off.
“We’re going to be pretty warm at night. We’re not going to cool down like we normally do,” Anderson said. Essentially, the fan might just blow hot air at the person using it.
On Thursday, Idaho Power asked residents to do what they can to conserve electricity over the next several days.
"Idaho Power is asking customers who can safely do so to reduce their energy use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. over the next several days," a news release said. "Conserving energy during these hours of highest demand, and when solar power is fading, can help prevent reliability issues due to the region-wide strain on the grid."
The impacts from the heatwave are "intensified" due to drought, as well as a shortage of regional transmission connections outside of Idaho Power's system to move energy.
Irrigation systems and air conditioners are working overtime, the release said.
Many locals are trying to make sure they are prepared for the weather and business has increased for Vic McLaughlin, an owner of Owyhee Heating and Air Conditioning.
Calls to his business have almost doubled. The majority are about repairs.
“When it gets extra hot, (the air conditioning units) actually get overworked and if they're weak they will tend to fail,” McLaughlin said. “Especially when it’s day after day. That’s going to be tough to keep up with calls.”
The best thing anyone can do is keep their air filter clean, he said.
“That allows air to circulate through the coil better and helps the air conditioner run at its best efficiency,” McLaughlin said.
Checking and changing the air filter is important, said Dave Tester, who does marketing and sales for Right Now Heating and Air Conditioning. There’s a lot of dust in the valley, he said.
Other tips include not turning air conditioning off at night, but instead maybe turning it up a few degrees. Plus, people should make sure the vents are open around their homes and check around the AC unit for anything leaning up against it.
“There should be two or three feet of space,” Tester said. “We also ask people to be patient with not just us but all contractors and vendors."
At one Treasure Valley store, a few air conditioning units sat on sparse shelves. At another store, a man lifted an air conditioning unit into his cart.
“You might need A.C.,” Anderson said.
The Treasure Valley is partially abnormally dry and partially in a moderate drought, according to the UNL Drought Monitor. It will eventually get worse as the year goes on, Anderson said.
“It’s going to be a long summer,” he said.