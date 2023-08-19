Solving crimes is a sure-fire way to capture attention. Viewers rapturously tune into shows like NCIS and CSI, and Sherlock Holmes is a classic favorite for his intuition about who could have done it. But in real life, it’s not always as easy as it seems.
As one measure of their crime-solving performance, law-enforcement agencies track their clearance rates. That refers to the percentage of crimes that are solved by someone being ticketed or arrested. Cases can also be cleared by exceptional circumstances, such as the suspect dying or the victim refusing to cooperate.
And those clearance rates, in 2022, varied throughout Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies.
At the top end, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office cleared 57.56% of its 3,348 crimes. But Wilder, in Canyon County, cleared just 18% of its 72 crimes.
“It’s definitely not like CSI,” Interim Garden City Police Chief Cory Stambaugh said. “They can get a case, run down all the interviews, run down all the evidence, have lunch, have commercials, and solve it in an hour.”
In Ada County, Garden City follows the sheriff’s office with 55.89% of offenses cleared. Next is Boise at 44.51% and then Meridian at 42.95%.
On the whole last year, Canyon County cleared a lower percentage of crimes than Ada County. Its top performer, like Ada County, is the sheriff’s office, with 50.24%. Nampa clears around 45% of crimes and Caldwell and Parma are both around 40%. Middleton cleared 29%, ahead of only Wilder.
On TV, it can often look like any crime can be solved. But in 2017, nationwide, around 45.6% of violent crimes and 17.6% of property crimes were cleared.
“I think, in the time that I've been a police officer here, we average somewhere around that 50% mark,” Stambaugh said. “We can’t really shoot for a number because we can only play the cards we’re dealt.”
Good information from residents can help with solving crimes, he said, along with the advent of cameras. Stambaugh said the department does use fingerprints and DNA, although it can take time to get results back and if the suspect has never been fingerprinted, it doesn’t necessarily help.
Next, Boise cleared 44.51% of its 10,315 offenses. Criminal Investigation Division Captain Matt Jones said clearance rates shouldn't be the only metric used to compare how well agencies are doing their jobs.
"Violent crime cases or sexual assault cases can drag out in court for years, and victims sometimes fall away even when they were enthusiastic about prosecution in the beginning," Jones said in an email.
In other cases, he said, investigators can deal with challenges like a lack of evidence, unwilling witnesses, a strain on resources or staffing, population growth creating new crime trends, changes to case law or prosecutorial decisions outside of law enforcement control .
Jones said in some cases, Boise crime is directly connected to crimes elsewhere.
"Our investigators have seen success in clearing complicated cases through joint agency efforts across the Treasure Valley and the Northwest, including a string of catalytic converter thefts committed by a small but prolific group of offenders," Jones said. "Through one arrest, investigators across several agencies are able to clear multiple cases that may not have otherwise been solved."
Meridian cleared 42.95% of its 4,240 offenses. Public Safety Information Officer Kelsey Winnett said that case clearances primarily happen when a citation is issued or an arrest made.
“Our detectives review each case filed with the department thoroughly in hopes of solving them,” Winnett said.
She said police face challenges in solving crimes, including having a victim willing to cooperate and testify, a prosecutor willing to prosecute the case and having an identifiable offender.
“It can be especially difficult to clear property crimes cases which account for a large portion of our unsolved crimes,” Winnett said in an email. “We encounter a lot of cyber-crimes, scams and fraud cases where the offender is often difficult to track.”
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office cleared 50.24% of its 1,250 crimes. The sheriff’s office did not make anyone available for comment by press time.
Nampa cleared 45.41% of its 6,699 crimes. Criminal Investigations Lt. Jamie Burns said there are a lot of factors that go into clearing rate percentages. Burns said it can be easier to clear some crimes versus others.
“Typically, our violent crimes against people have a much higher clearing rate percentage, because suspects are typically known, and the amazing work of our detectives involved in these cases result in higher arrest/conviction rates,” Burns said in an email.
However with property crimes, oftentimes the suspect is unknown which makes it harder for detectives, Burns said.
“We also offer online reporting that almost never have suspect information and our citizens are merely doing an online report for insurance purposes,” Burns said. “With the use of technology we are now using to push out to the citizens of our community, I believe that we will see an increase of clearing rates. Crime maps are a good example of technology we are currently using to educate our communities to be more aware of crimes specific to the areas they live in.”
Caldwell cleared 40.45% of its 3,752 crimes in 2022. A general case clearance rate of around 40% is normal, said Sgt. Scott Crupper, in Caldwell Police Department’s Detective Bureau. He added that the most common causes for uncleared cases are a lack of evidence or a lack of victim cooperation.
“In some cases a crime is alleged, but there is not sufficient evidence to prosecute the suspect in the case,” Crupper said. “These cases are some of the most troubling to officers and detectives because it is often likely that a crime occurred and a victim suffered a loss, but without evidence to prove the case in court beyond a reasonable doubt, the case cannot proceed.”
He said Caldwell police have had “notable successes” in the past several years, when it comes to homicides and numerous cases involving sexual abuse of minors.
“The successes have been the result of an increase in training and experience of the detectives investigating the cases, as well as effective partnerships with other agencies including the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office,” Crupper said.
Parma cleared 39.15% of its 189 crimes. Police Chief Robert Topie said Parma is fortunate to have a low crime rate and a peaceful town. He said Parma’s clearance rate is within average for the area.
“Many times calls are misclassed and entered as something they are not, therefore they appear to be a crime that is not solved when in fact there was never a crime in the first place,” Topie said. “Many times officers get calls that have no suspect information and/or no evidence to solve a crime therefore they get reported to document the incident in case there are further crimes that are similar in nature and they can be tied together.”
Middleton cleared 29.12% of its 340 crimes. Middleton Police Chief Jeff Smith said clearance rates by themselves aren’t truly meaningful without understanding what factors go into it.
Smith said more resources are invested in more serious crimes, which are generally cleared at higher rates.
“Since property crimes, in absolute numbers, far outweigh their counterparts, the overall number of cases “cleared” is significantly lowered,” Smith said. “And by that same token, agencies who experience higher rates of person crimes will generally experience higher clearance rates, but that doesn't necessarily mean they’re doing a better job.”
An attempt to contact Wilder police was unsuccessful.
Ultimately, the top performer was the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. But Lt. of Investigations Brent Klimke said a lot of factors go into how the sheriff’s office gets cases cleared, including the circumstances of the preliminary investigation, what leads police have and the follow-up.
“Sometimes we're lucky, sometimes we're not,” Klimke said. “Sometimes you have more time because you have less cases. It's an ebb and a flow for case management and case work. It really just depends on the circumstances.”
Klimke said sometimes one case can lead into several other cases, and police can clear many of them at once. Ultimately, he said there are ways people can be safe, including locking their cars and homes.
“Be aware of your surroundings, ensure somebody knows where you’re at, that knows when you should probably be home,” Klimke said. “I think it just comes down to general awareness and taking those precautions to be a more hardened target, if you will.”