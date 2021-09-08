BOISE — Wildfire smoke from fires burning in California has inundated the Treasure Valley for much of the summer and especially this week, affecting school events and prompting the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to issue a caution along with its forecast Tuesday.
The forecast and caution applies to Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, and Washington counties, and includes a burn ban.
“It’s an effort to protect public health and limit any additional burning that may occur in our area to try to keep from impacting particulate levels any more than they already have been,” said Michael Toole, airshed coordinator for the department. Fine smoke particles in the air, or particulate matter, pose a hazard to the public’s health.
The forecast predicted that air quality would primarily fall in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range, between 101-151 on the Air Quality Index, but that it could go higher into the “Unhealthy” category, or lower into the “Moderate” category.
Sensitive groups include children, older adults, and people with heart or lung disease, said a news release issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Air quality is not expected to improve over the next 48 hours, but is expected to improve modestly Friday heading into the weekend thanks to the arrival of a cold front, said Stephen Parker, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service. However, it could worsen again heading into next week, he said.
Local school districts have developed guidelines to keep students safe during smoky periods. Generally, as air quality worsens, districts may plan to modify offerings and events such as recess, physical education classes, sporting events, and athletic training to limit students’ exposure to outdoor air.
The Boise School District postponed some sporting events Tuesday when air quality rose into the “Unhealthy” range, according to reporting from KTVB. Those events have not yet been rescheduled.
The West Ada School District canceled middle school and high school athletics Tuesday, said Char Jackson, chief communication officer for the district, via email. The district also moved recess indoors, she said.
Planning for smoky times has become the norm, said Kathleen Tuck, communications director for the Nampa School District.
“Unfortunately, it’s a yearly thing now, right?” she said. “Every fall. So we want to be aware of what is good for kids,” she said. The district follows guidelines for recess, physical education, and athletic events and practices, and looks at air quality every day and plans accordingly, she said.
Some Treasure Valley residents may venture to the mall to escape the smoke and stretch their legs with an indoor walk. The Boise Towne Square Mall used to host walkers as early as 6 a.m., but with COVID-19, it adjusted hours so that walkers can begin at 9 a.m., said Linda Low, administrative assistant for the mall. Despite this, the mall has maintained a steady clientele of walkers even through the pandemic, and has been busy the past couple of mornings, though it is difficult to say if the traffic was due to coming off of a holiday weekend or the poor air quality, she said.
Much of the smoke pouring into the valley is “aloft” in the atmosphere, and daily air quality depends on how much of it mixes with air closer to Earth’s surface, Parker, the meteorologist, said. Warmer temperatures and moderate to strong winds contribute to more mixing of near-surface air with air higher in the atmosphere by bringing particulate matter closer to the Earth’s surface, he said.