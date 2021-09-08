BOISE – This is a bad year for West Nile Virus, all over the state, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare warns, with one death reported so far in Ada County in August, six human infections total statewide so far, and detections of the virus in 13 counties.
“The conditions are right for mosquitoes to transmit the virus now until a killing frost eliminates the mosquito populations,” Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, Idaho state public health veterinarian in the department’s Division of Public Health, said in a news release Wednesday. “Idahoans should assume that WNV is a risk anytime and anywhere mosquitoes are active.”
The virus is spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes, not from person to person. It also affects horses and some species of birds; there’s a vaccine for West Nile Virus in horses, but not in people.
Last year at this time, just one human West Nile Virus case had been reported in Idaho.
“We strongly encourage Idahoans to ‘Fight the Bite’ of mosquitoes to protect themselves and their families, no matter where they live in the state,” Tengelsen said. “This includes wearing insect repellent and protective clothing in addition to reducing standing water around our gardens and homes where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.”
August and September are typically the worst months for West Nile Virus risk in Idaho, but the prevalence of the virus varies from year to year. In 2006, Idaho led the nation with almost 1,000 infections and 23 deaths. But in most recent seasons, there’s been little West Nile Virus activity in the state.
All six human infections reported so far this year in Idaho were of the dangerous neuro-invasive type, which can cause severe health problems including disability and death. Initial symptoms of infection typically include fever, headache, body aches, nausea and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash.
Eight horses, including one in Ada County and two in Canyon County, and one crow also have tested positive for West Nile Virus thus far in Idaho this year. The infected crow was found in Ada County.
Idaho counties that have detected the virus thus far this year include Ada, Adams, Bear Lake, Blaine, Canyon, Elmore, Franklin, Gem, Gooding, Lemhi and Payette. Health & Welfare said Lemhi and Franklin counties, including the Salmon area, don’t usually see West Nile Virus, but have this year.
There’s more information online at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov; click on “Health & Wellness” at the top of the page, and then, under “Diseases and Conditions,” click on “West Nile Virus.”