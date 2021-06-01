It’s going to get a whole lot easier to get from Boise and Nampa to Emmett and locals will be able to learn about those plans in a pair of meetings this week.
The Idaho Transportation Board last month approved new road projects and millions in construction, a news release said, including $170 million of Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation to expand state Highway 16 south from its current location at U.S. Highway 20/26 (Chinden Boulevard) to Interstate 84.
The final result will be the Treasure Valley’s first north-south expressway from I-84 to state Highway 44 (State Street), according to an Idaho Transportation Board online meeting. The construction could impact smaller towns along the highway.
“That’s a plan that’s been on the books for years and we knew that at some point in time it would come to fruition,” Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie said. “I presume that it will make commuting for some people a lot easier.”
ITD’s Idaho 16 project team will hold a pair of Zoom meetings Wednesday and Thursday to answer questions about the work. Wednesday’s meeting is from noon to 1 p.m., participants can sign up at bit.ly/Highway16meeting. Thursday’s meeting is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., participants can sign up at bit.ly/Highway16meeting2.
Idaho Transportation Department officials anticipate being able to start construction on the project as early as next spring and that it will take several years to complete.
“Right now, I think it’s fair to estimate it could take three years to build out,” said Jake Melder, ITD’s public information officer.
A 2020 flyer from the ITD said the project would relieve congestion and improve daily travel times while also enhancing motorists safety. The road currently sees more than 60,000 motorists per day.
Emmett is a city of around 7,000 in Gem County, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Petrie said Highway 16 is important for the town.
“It’s the main arterial to get from the Treasure Valley, so-called, to the valley of plenty,” he said.
Under current conditions, people have found multiple circuitous ways to get from Emmett to I-84, Petrie said. Personally, his routes include going to U.S. 20-26 or sometimes going all the way to Eagle.
Idaho 16 will expand to I-84 in Phase 2 of the project.
Also in Phase 2, Idaho 16 will connect to Franklin and Ustick roads at stop-controlled intersections. An overpass will take Idaho 16 traffic over Cherry Lane and McMillan Road.
When it comes to the impact on the city of Emmett, Petrie said he doesn’t know what will happen.
“We’ll just have to see,” he said. “Rather than using some of the other north-south highways, and stuff, they’ll basically be able to just have a straight shot.”