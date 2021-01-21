The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an online public design review Jan. 21 to Feb. 10 to gather feedback on plans for improving state Highway 55 between Pear Lane and Middleton Road in Canyon County.
The department is recommending:
- Additional travel lanes and wider shoulders from Pear Lane to Middleton Road
- A separated pathway for pedestrians and cyclists in the suburban section from Farmway Road to Middleton Road
- High efficiency intersections and limited access to preserve safety and promote mobility
Community members are encouraged to visit ITDprojects.org/Idaho55study to view materials and give comments at their convenience.
“Nearly 100 community members participated in a working group last winter to identify issues and concerns with this corridor,” said ITD project manager Mark Wasdahl in a press release. “We have also engaged in many conversations with the people who own property adjacent to the highway. That, along with extensive technical work, helped us develop and evaluate several options for improving safety and mobility."
To view paper copies and a Spanish-language version of meeting materials call 208-900-6113 or email jake.melder@itd.idaho.gov.