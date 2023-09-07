Idahoans are familiar with safe speed signs telling them to drive at a lower speed around mountainous curves. But now the Idaho Transportation Department is proposing 45 mph safe speed signs on Eagle Road, a move that Meridian City Councilmembers blasted and said doesn’t go far enough to keep Eagle Road safe. The signs will not change the speed limit.
Eagle Road, infamous for its congestion, is largely a 55 mph road with lots of shopping centers. Meridian’s elected officials have been pushing for the speed limit to be reduced. In 2021, a young woman died when her boyfriend made a left turn and collided with a vehicle. Transportation officials said speed isn’t the biggest problem in Eagle road accidents.
“For 55, speed is not the predominant contributing factor for crashes. Following too close, distracted driving, impairment (are),” ITD District 3 Engineer Caleb Lakey Said. “If speed was the largest contributing factor, I think that would be changing this conversation.”
The department proposed placing safe speed signs that say “Watch for Stopped Traffic” with a beacon that flashes between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays between Franklin and Chinden. The department also proposed signs that show people how fast they are driving.
Officials said this would warn people to slow down during heavy drive times but keep things moving when there isn’t a lot of traffic.
There isn’t a consistent usage on Eagle Road, Lakey said. There are peak hours with congestion, but at other times the road “flows very freely.” He said Eagle Road functions as a north/south thoroughfare, which he said is “critical” to mobility and transportation needs.
On Eagle Road, there were four deaths from 2017 to 2021 out of more than 2,000 crashes. More than 57,000 vehicles drive on Eagle Road every day. Crashes are primarily happening at intersections.
“We always would like to see less crashes,” Lakey said. “There’s still bad decisions being made and we will continue to work towards trying to mitigate those, but overall the number of crashes we see is fairly consistent and relatively low.”
Transportation officials also said that posted speed limits cannot be set arbitrarily. Speed limits are set based on the 85th percentile of free flowing traffic. So basically, 85% of drivers are driving at or below the speed limit.
“The majority of drivers is what the studies are based on,” ITD Chief Operations Officer Dan McElhinney said. “National research has shown fewer accidents using this guidance.”
But several councilmembers expressed frustration.
“Candidly, it sounds like it really is some analysis of an efficient number and acceptable number of crashes and deaths,” Councilmember Joe Borton said. “... Respectfully take issue with this concept that there’s an acceptable number of crashes and deaths on Eagle Road that warrants keeping the status quo.”
“I’m really not interested in what the roadway can handle,” Councilmember John Overton said. “It’s human error that’s the factor for these crashes, not what the roadway can handle.”
Overton added that some people will drive 45 mph but others would still drive the posted speed limit of 55 mph.
“I think it’s going to cause confusion,” he said.
“I’ve never seen someone work so hard to leave the speed limit the way it is,” Mayor Robert Simison said. “I feel like that’s what this has been is, ‘how do we do something without actually doing anything to meet the community expectations?’ And you guys, you know I love you…but it’s seriously disappointing.”
And Councilmember Jessica Perreault said “disappointing” wasn’t a strong enough word for how little influence Meridian leadership had in making a decision for their own city.
Eagle Road is the name for State Highway 55, which is controlled by the Idaho Transportation Department.
Ultimately, ITD will give an update by Oct. 15 and said they would take another look at some things. And Simison, the mayor, suggested that maybe Meridian does its own speed study.
“We could put officers on every corner at night and run our lights. And I think that would slow people down on the corridor and we could get a better result for the speed study,” Simison said. “Food for thought.”
