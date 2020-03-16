Citing the need to reduce large gatherings and slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Motor Vehicles is offering a 90-day extension on some driver’s licenses that would otherwise expire.
The extension applies to driver’s licenses and non-commercial registration that would otherwise have expired between March 1 and May 30, according to a news release from the department. Drivers will have until June 30 to renew those credentials. Many of those can be renewed online as well, according to the release.
There are 88 county DMV jurisdictions in Idaho, according to the release, managed by county sheriff’s offices. Each office has the authority to close or change how it conducts business — and some offices have already closed, while others are considering it. Contact information for each office is available here.
The following services are available online:
- Driver's license renewal (not for first-time Star Card)
- Acquiring a replacement driver's license or identification card
- Paying driver's license reinstatement fees
- Purchasing a driving record
- Vehicle registration renewal
- Ordering personalized license plates
- Checking status of vehicle plates and titles
- Commercial vehicle oversize/overweight permits
- Commercial vehicle registrations