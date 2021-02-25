BOISE — Recent wet weather may have made seeing lane stripes difficult for Treasure Valley motorists.
In 2019, the Idaho Press reported Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) officials were thinking of new ways to solve the problem of low-visibility lane stripes. Since then, ITD — which manages Interstate 84 and state corridors — has developed new strategies and will be testing them soon.
Currently, ITD's road striping involves paint mixed with retroreflective glass beads, which reflect headlight illumination back to a vehicle. The Ada County Highway District uses the same method. Over time, a mix of vehicle trips, weather and snow-plowing wears the beads away, and the lines are less reflective.
Between 2018 and 2020, ITD installed solar powered LED markings, or pucks, used to outline median curbing and travel lanes, including on state Highway 44 in the Treasure Valley. The pucks had mixed results, said ITD spokesman Jake Melder.
"Initially, we really liked them as they did a great job demarking various roadway features," Melder said in an email. "The biggest problem was that the pucks didn’t always stay on the road. Given the relative expense of the pucks, we don’t think their use will become standard — though it may continue to be a solution for some circumstances."
Instead, ITD is finalizing plans to test two new methods: recessed and wider striping.
Recessed striping involves grinding the pavement where stripes are located and filling the depression with paint and retroreflective beads. Paint a beads will be depressed into the surface of the road, making them more durable. Recessed striping will cost three to four times more than than traditional spray-on lanes, Melder said.
"Those costs level out, though, because we believe the striping will last for 3-4 years, depending on roadway conditions and number of vehicles on the road," he said.
Another, lower-cost method involves painting wider stripes. It would require modifications to ITD's spray-trucks and a greater amount of paint and beads, "but otherwise is relatively inexpensive," Melder said.
"With more material on the road, we believe more will survive year to year, improving overall visibility of the striping," he said.