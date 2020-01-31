BOISE — Idaho’s roads are getting more dangerous, state Transportation Director Brian Ness told state lawmakers Friday, between increasingly distracted drivers and growing traffic volumes.
“Drivers are more distracted than ever before,” Ness said, “and I think technology may be to blame for much of that.”
“Our position is that every driver should focus on driving,” he told the Idaho Press. “We’re trying to change people’s behavior — put away the distractions, focus in the moment, focus on the driving.”
ITD is running a public education campaign entitled “Shift Idaho,” aimed at that message, Ness said, but it’s not taking a position on whether the state should ban handheld cellphone use while driving, as 20 other states have done. “That’s up to the Legislature,” Ness said.
Legislation that would impose a statewide ban is pending in the Senate; other distracted driving legislation is pending in the House.
Ness said ITD has made some important gains in recent years, including increasing the percentage of pavement in the state that’s in good or fair condition from 80% in 2016 to 91% in 2019; and raising the percentage of the time that Idaho’s highways are clear of snow and ice from 79% to 86%. “We’re very proud of that measure,” he said, which is dramatically higher than it was in 2010.
The department continues to face major challenges statewide with roads and bridges. By 2021, more than half of the bridges in the state highway system will be beyond their design life of 50 to 60 years.
“Our bridges have continued to deteriorate; our roads have continued to improve,” Ness told lawmakers. “So we’ve been taking road money and putting that into bridges since 2010.”
Other factors also are affecting safety on Idaho’s roads, Ness reported, including impaired driving, which continues to be a problem; not enough people wearing seatbelts; and growth. The total number of miles driven on Idaho’s roads has risen by nearly 10% over the last five years.
“All of these factors are working together to increase Idaho’s five-year fatality rate,” Ness told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee at the department’s budget hearing.
For calendar year 2018, Idaho’s five-year annual fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles inched up to 1.34 from 1.33 in 2017; it was 1.29 in 2016 and 1.19 in 2015, according to ITD figures.
Traffic volumes are increasing dramatically, he noted. Since 2010, traffic on I-84 has increased 33% at Twin Falls and 50% near Nampa.
“Idaho’s rapid growth and unmet transportation needs are combining to affect safety, mobility and the movement of goods and services,” Ness said in his 11th annual budget presentation to state lawmakers.
Overall, Gov. Brad Little’s proposed budget for ITD for next year reflects a 7.9% increase over this year to $785 million. ITD is funded largely with federal highway funds and with dedicated funds that come from state gas taxes and vehicle registrations.
However, since 2017, the department also has been receiving a $15 million per year off-the-top transfer from state sales tax revenues that otherwise would flow to the state general fund, which funds everything from schools and prisons to health and welfare programs. Legislation is currently pending in the House to double that annual transfer.
“We’re seeing additional pressure to bring money to this particular department — not that it’s not merited,” commented Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot. He said he hopes the joint budget committee can continue to work with the administration “to see what money’s allocated, relative to the other needs that the state has.”
In 2011, a state task force estimated that Idaho was $543 million a year short of being able to fund its transportation needs, including $262 million just to maintain the existing system as-is.
In 2015, the state Legislature approved a 7 cent per gallon increase in the state gas tax plus vehicle registration fee increases to raise a total of $94 million a year for transportation, with 60% going to state highways and 40% to locally maintained roads. Lawmakers also approved splitting year-end state surpluses between transportation and the state’s rainy-day funds for four years, transferring tens of millions more into road work.
“That got us about a third to half the way there,” Ness said. “So we’re looking at what are the needs that are still out there.”
An update to the state task force study is in the works, and Ness said over the next summer, the state Transportation Board will be holding meetings around the state to address continued needs on both state and local roads.
The governor’s recommended ITD budget for next year includes $182,000 for the cost of equipment and preparations to open a new driver’s license office in Ada County; it would be the 115th Department of Motor Vehicles office statewide. The county would provide the building and staff; the state is responsible for the equipment.