NAMPA — Idaho Transportation Department officials expect to finish work this week paving the interior two lanes of each side of Interstate 84, and work will soon transition to the outer two lanes.
According to a press release, ITD will begin transitioning traffic along eastbound I-84 in Nampa starting at 10 p.m. Friday and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday. ITD officials plan to spend a future weekend transitioning westbound traffic.
Officials advise motorists to plan for significant ramp changes and delays over the weekend as traffic shifts from the outside lanes to the new inside lanes.
ITD Project Manager Styles Salek said the transition will be complex, with crews setting up temporary ramps connected to the interior lanes from the interchanges and creating detour routes. Salek urged drivers to pay attention to the signs ITD sets up during this period.
"There's going to be some big changes," Salek said.
ITD is expanding a 2.6-mile stretch of I-84 between the Franklin and Karcher interchanges to four lanes in each direction, including one auxiliary lane. Auxiliary lanes allow traffic to travel between two exits without merging with through traffic, according to ITD.
The overall cost of the work in Nampa is projected at about $150 million. Work is expected to be complete in early 2021.