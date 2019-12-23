BOISE — Other than sharing the same profession, Ritchie Abromeit has just one thing in common with Bert, the happy-go-lucky chimney sweep in the 1964 film "Mary Poppins": His hands are filthy.
Unlike Bert — who sings "Good luck rubs off when I shakes hands with you" in the Disney classic — Abromeit cautions a stranger before offering a soot-blackened hand for an introductory shake.
He's not much of a believer in luck, either.
When Bert looks up a dark, gloomy chimney in the movie, he sees "a doorway to a place of enchantment" among the rooftops of London. Prior to making repairs, Abromeit uses a camera to look inside chimneys for cracks, gaps or voids that could lead to a chimney fire.
"You need to have certainty if you're going to be safe," he said on a recent morning as he installed tiles on a fireplace hearth inside a nearly 50-year-old Boise house.
Idaho Fireplace and Chimney is a one-truck, three-person operation. Abromeit, his wife, Meagan, and brother, Tyler, work out of the Abromeits' home in Meridian. They moved back to Idaho, the Abromeits' home state, from Kansas to be closer to extended family.
"It's the best thing I ever did, really," said Ritchie Abromeit, who grew up in Boise and has two small children. "Start this (business), but also bring my family here."
Chimney and fireplace maintenance often is overlooked by homeowners, Abromeit said — other maintenance and repairs take priority over the chimney.
"It’s out of sight, out of mind," he said. "No one really knows what kind of issues can be found in there."
Except for rare chimney sweeps like him. And the 30-year-old, who has been on the job for a third of his life, has good reason to be wary of the potential danger — rather than "enchantment" — that lurks up the chute.
In 2014 — the latest available data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission — fireplaces and chimneys caused about 22,500 residential fires in the U.S.; the most, by far, of any type of heating and cooling equipment. Those fires may have caused up to 20 deaths, the data shows.
So much for "Chim Chim Cheree."
FAMILY BUSINESS
Abromeit, a former film studies major, founded his company, Idaho Fireplace and Chimney, this year after working for 10 years at a large chimney company in Kansas City, Kansas. That's where he learned the trade — working on older, taller, funkier and more difficult chimneys than can be found in Idaho.
"You have more safety rigging, scaffolding and all this kind of stuff," he said. "I’ve tackled some pretty difficult jobs."
That's also where he learned to be thorough.
The first thing Abromeit mentions about Idaho Fireplace and Chimney is its certification. It's the only business in the Boise metropolitan area certified by the Chimney Safety Institute of America, he said.
"It shows the customer that I’ve taken the time to really study-up, first of all, but also gained the necessary knowledge to work on their chimney in a safe manner," he said.
The certification involves rigorous tests, Abromeit said, and access to resources and training that help chimney sweeps spot safety issues inside the chimney.
Chimney sweeps don't need to be licensed, and there's no policing authority to enforce safety, which Abromeit believes leads to irresponsible workmanship.
"If we had a license there would be a little more accountability," he said. "I freaking wish there was one. That’s why we went through the whole certification — to show people we know our stuff, we’re willing to do the education, the hard work, the training, to take care of your home."
According to an Idaho Secretary of State business search, there are more than 50 chimney cleaning and repair companies in Idaho.
Idaho Fireplace and Chimney responds to about 20 calls per week during the busy winter season. Those calls range from chimney and fireplace cleanings to repairs, inspections and masonry work, which include rebuilding chimneys or fireplaces.
Last week, Abromeit and his brother completed a two-day project on a house renovation in Boise.
On Monday, they cleaned and inspected the home's masonry-style chimney and installed a new stainless-steel chimney liner. On Tuesday, they spruced up the living room fireplace with new tiles.
The chimney liner — often made of terra cotta clay, concrete or steel — keeps heat and exhaust fumes from a fire moving up and out of the house. The liner prevents heat from transferring to the rest of the structure and contains the by-products of exhaust. Any gap in that liner can cause conditions for a fire over time — sometimes 10, sometimes 100 fireplace uses, Ritchie Abromeit said.
Prior to doing any cleaning or installation, he inspects the chimney for signs of wear. Often, his customers don't want to pay for an inspection, he said, but "we don't ever do a cleaning without an inspection. We don't want to give people a false sense of security."
The Chimney Safety Institute of America recommends chimney inspections annually and any time the house changes ownership or the heat source is modified.
The main thing Abromeit said he learned during his certification was how to do high-level inspections. Those inspections involve checking the exterior of the chimney and running a camera up the interior to look for "cracks, gaps, voids — anything that would potentially lead to a chimney fire or house fire and otherwise make the chimney unsafe for use," he said.
"We do repairs all the time, but usually it's the video inspection and the exterior inspection that leads to discovery of things that need to be fixed," he said.
As for the cleaning itself, that's where Abromeit again diverges from the image of Bert on the rooftop: less than half of Abromeit's time is spent "between pavement and stars," as Bert puts it.
"Most people, when they think of chimney sweeps, they think of someone standing on the roof with a brush going up and down," Abromeit said. "That has been the case for, I don't know, hundreds of years, but people also expect a lot of dirt and dust with that method. So, the industry changed the way we did it to better protect the homes."
Instead of brushing from the top, down, Abromeit sits on tarps inside a house with a vacuum at the bottom of the chimney and uses a rotary brush with long rods to knock out the soot — and whatever else is hiding up there, like live animals, trinkets or, in one instance in Kansas City, what may have been a human bone.
UNEXPECTED PATH
Abromeit didn't aspire to be a chimney sweep.
After graduating from Capital High School in Boise, Abromeit left Idaho to go to film school in Florida. The venture proved expensive, and he fell into an opportunity to work for a Kansas City chimney company through a college friend, who started his own company in Kansas.
Like a film auteur, Abromeit became an expert in all things chimney, an achievement he's proud of.
His film studies background didn't offer much practical knowledge for his job as a chimney sweep, but it proved useful in one regard.
Those camera inspections allow the company to provide detailed, visual reports that reveal an aspect of customers' homes those customers have never seen before.
"One of the things we really take pride in is our reports are not just these handwritten, scribbled reports," Abromeit said. "It's every pertinent picture I'm taking throughout the interior/exterior inspection. I don’t want people to have to take too much of my word for things. I want people to see this is what we’re doing, this is why we’re doing it."
Turns out, there may be one more similarity between Bert, the singing chimney sweep, and Abromeit, the cautious chimney auteur: They both love their jobs.
"You get to meet a lot of people, interact with a lot of people. It’s just really fun," Abromeit said. "I never would have chose it on my own, but I really do enjoy it."