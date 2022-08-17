Support Local Journalism


BOISE — First-day-of-school butterflies filled the air Wednesday morning as students, parents and teachers made their way to Hawthorne Elementary School. 

Michael and Nathan Chaffin sat next to their father, Phil, on a bench outside the school before most of their classmates arrived. Michael, who is excited to be in second grade, said last year was a nine out of 10. His older brother, Nathan, was a little nervous to start school again after the long summer. 

Hawthorne Elementary School teacher Micah Hayes’ fifth- and sixth-grade students settle into their classroom on the first day of school in Boise on Wednesday.
Students arrive at Hawthorne Elementary School in Boise on the first day of the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday.

