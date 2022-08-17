...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and northeast and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 7
Hawthorne Elementary School teacher Micah Hayes interacts with members of his fifth- and sixth-grade class as they gather for the first day of school in Boise on Wednesday.
BOISE — First-day-of-school butterflies filled the air Wednesday morning as students, parents and teachers made their way to Hawthorne Elementary School.
Michael and Nathan Chaffin sat next to their father, Phil, on a bench outside the school before most of their classmates arrived. Michael, who is excited to be in second grade, said last year was a nine out of 10. His older brother, Nathan, was a little nervous to start school again after the long summer.
“They’re pretty excited about school,” Phil said. “They work hard and they play hard.”
The Chaffins joined other students throughout the Boise School District on Wednesday for the opening day of the 2022-23 academic year. Districts throughout the Treasure Valley open their doors this week and next for the start of the school year.
Both Chaffins boys are in Hawthorne's gifted and talented education program, which welcomes a new teacher this year.
Micah Hayes graduated from Boise State University last year and spent his last semester student teaching at Hawthorne.
“I feel very fortunate that I was able to actually stay here,” Hayes said. “I got offered a really good teaching position at a charter school in Meridian and I turned it down hoping I was gonna get this job and I did.”
Teaching was the first career Hayes remembers wanting to do — needless to say, he is grateful for where he ended up. In fact, Hayes is in the exact school district, school and GATE class he wanted to be in.
“I'm really excited. It's very cathartic,” Hayes said. “ I think that I've worked really, really hard, but I think that I got very lucky. I'm really grateful for a lot of the people here that helped me get to where I'm at right now. And I very much just feel like I'm getting started.”
According to Hayes, teaching found him. He gives his fifth-grade teacher a lot of credit for where he ended up.
“When I was growing up, I really needed structure. I really needed somebody to listen to me,” Hayes said.
Hayes hopes to pass the structure he had in elementary school on to his new class of fifth-graders.
“The things that really stuck with me really weren't what I learned in terms of curriculum. It was just a very genuine sense of belonging, trust, integrity,” Hayes said.
To help calm his students' nerves on the first day, Hayes set up a dry erase brick wall for the students to be able to tag the wall with their name, words of affirmation or whatever else they chose to write. He said he wants the classroom to be a safe space for all students.
Meanwhile, Misha Smith’s sixth-grade class welcomes Lexi Maki as their new student teacher. This morning, Smith and Maki took pictures by the school together, capturing their first day like many of their students. According to Smith, who has taught for 25 years, she gets first-day-of-school butterflies just like her students. To her, there’s a first-day-of-school magic in the air.
“It’s a chance for a new start,” Smith said. “This could be the best year yet.”
Maki expressed her excitement to be around sixth-graders this year.
“I’m excited to get to know their personalities,” Maki said. “I don’t know how to teach them until I know them.”
In the morning light, students made their way to the school yard in shiny new outfits and bright backpacks on their backs. Some kids clung to their parents while others ran to join their friends and classmates. Even after his two kids had joined their classes, Kyle Van Ets watched them proudly from a distance.
“I work from home, so I had them home with me all summer,” Van Ets said. “It will be a little weird for me being home alone.”
Van Ets walked his kids to school today, feeling excited and nervous for them.