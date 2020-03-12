CALDWELL — Delia Gonzalez Munson got an early start as an interpreter, when as a girl she would help her monolingual Spanish-speaking parents.
Munson said her parents relied on her and her sister when attending doctor's visits and other appointments.
"That is how we got into it," Munson said.
Munson, 59, explained that, as a court interpreter, she has been taught not to interpret words, but to interpret the meaning of a sentence.
"You have got to be able to convey meaning to the person who is receiving the interpretation, because if you don’t then they are not going to get what just happened," Munson said. "Sometimes that means adding a word that wasn’t said in English so that they understand what we are talking about. Sometimes the words are vague and the reason you know what they mean is because of the context of what is happening. So it is about conveying meaning, not just translating."
Since her days as a young interpreter for her parents, Munson has spent over 32 years as a certified court interpreter for Canyon County and an outreach worker for Idaho Legal Aid Services Migrant Farmworker Law Unit.
Munson's colleagues with the Canyon County Language Access team held a celebration Friday to honor her years of service. She's not retiring yet — she said she still plans to continue her work for a few more years.
THE ENGINE
Munson's family came to Idaho in 1970 as migrant farmworkers. Munson attended Heyburn Elementary School, northeast of Burley, and was one of two Latino students enrolled.
Munson said as she was attending school at Heyburn, she was also learning English and starting to slowly lose her Spanish language skills.
She recalled visiting Mexico with her family and her Mexican family members making fun of her sister and her Spanish skills.
Munson said she quickly started to recall her fluency in Spanish when she began working for the Community Council of Idaho, an organization that works with monolingual Spanish-speaking farmworkers and their families.
Munson then began working as a seasonal paralegal at Idaho Legal Aid Services, which also works with migrant farmworkers.
She recalled the first time she was asked to interpret a court hearing while she was working for Idaho Legal Aid Services. She said she was nervous that she wouldn't remember some Spanish words, but it went smoothly and she was later certified as a court interpreter in Idaho.
“For decades, Delia has been the engine that makes our migrant unit run. She tirelessly does outreach for farmworkers across Idaho. She has been a powerful advocate for farmworkers in Idaho for over 33 years," Erik Johnson, director of the Idaho Legal Aid Services Migrant Farmworker Law Unit, wrote in a letter to the language access department.
In his thank you letter, Johnson wrote that Munson worked on many cases, including one that helped Idaho farmworkers obtain worker’s compensation coverage and minimum wage requirements.
“Our community owes a great debt of gratitude to Delia for all the amazing work she has done to make the lives of farmworkers in Idaho better,” Johnson wrote.
Denise Kennel, director of court operations in Canyon County, spoke at Munson’s celebration. She said the mission of the Idaho legal system is “to provide access to justice through the timely, fair and impartial resolution of cases.”
“Language access is an essential component to fulfilling this mission,” Kennel said. “Delia has provided that professionalism. With her services, our courts have been able to ensure equal access to justice and due process of law.”
'WE'VE COME A LONG WAY'
Third District Judge Juneal Kerrick, who also spoke at the celebration, recalled how court interpretation services in Idaho have changed over the years.
“In the old days, in Canyon County there were interpreters, maybe not full time, but there was access to interpreters,” Kerrick said. “But, if you went out to some of the other counties in the 3rd District, you were at the mercy of whoever happened to be a Spanish speaker, forget about training. I look back on that and it horrifies me.”
Kerrick recalled a case in Weiser, when a hearing had to be postponed because the Spanish speaker they would be using to translate worked at a local school. The court hearing had to wait until the interpretor could be out of school.
“My most outrageous story is in Murphy,” Kerrick said. “There, they would use inmates in the magistrate court, no one would be using them in district court. But in one case, they dragged someone out of the jail to translate.”
Munson agreed that court interpretation and language services across the state have gotten better. She said Idaho Legal Aid Services has a translation software that "is mostly accurate."
"Sometimes there are some words that it leaves in English," Munson said. "And even though you have those tools available, you still have to have someone who is there to catch any mistakes."
Munson said the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare uses a language access phone line where people can get resources and information translated into different languages. There is also an option to translate the department's website into various languages.
Munson praised this tool, recalling that years ago, "our farmworker community would have to take young children to apply for food stamps and other welfare resources."
"Things are getting better," Munson said. "People are aware that it is a service that needs to be provided."
Munson said she plans on working for Idaho Legal Aid and Canyon County for a few more years. After that, she said she will likely retire, but might stay with Canyon County on a part-time capacity.