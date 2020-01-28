PARMA — When Wm. David McKillican became the Parma police chief in April 2018, the building he inherited was in a state of disarray.
Built in the 1930s, the roof leaked constantly and its foundation was failing, McKillican said. Plus, the department staff had outgrown the already limited space at 106 N. Fourth St.
Coming in, McKillican knew the cost to repair the building was too much, especially coupled with rising energy costs. The department needed to come up with a plan.
"We didn't have a choice. We had to get out of that building," McKillican told the Idaho Press Friday. "It was beyond repair."
McKillican said he was approached by James Cook, chief of the Parma Rural Fire District, in the spring of 2019. Cook suggested the two agencies operate out of the same building to better serve the community, save money and provide a kind of one-stop shop for emergency services. McKillican agreed.
In mid-January, the police department and fire administration moved into a temporary space built at 29200 Hwy. 95, next to one of the city's two fire stations just north of the roughly 2,100-resident city, McKillican said.
Money for the temporary building was taken from the agencies' current budgets, he added.
"Finances are tight; budgets are tight. We don't have the large, deep pockets that some of the other bigger communities have, like Nampa and Meridian," McKillican said. "So, we have to think outside the box. … This building is just one small piece."
"We're trying to provide a better service more economically for our patrons. They pay taxes for our services, and they should get the most bang for their buck," Cook added. "We work better together anyways — it's a win-win. … It just makes sense."
The two agencies still provide separate services, McKillican said. But now, they also can collaborate on trainings, such as EMS and water rescue, and share equipment.
McKillican and Cook said they hope to build a more permanent space in the next 18 to 24 months. The future building will continue to house police operations and fire administration, as well as training and meeting rooms for both departments and the general public to use. It also might contain a future emergency operations center.
Cook, who has been the fire chief since 2008, said the joint partnership also makes them qualified to apply for additional grant funding, which would help pay for a portion of a future building if awarded. Voters would likely be asked to consider approving a city bond measure to finance the remaining expenses, McKillican said.
"I think we can pull something off and make something better," Cook said.
Cook said the pair — who started partnering together for various community events in the fall of 2018 — formed a joint powers authority between the city of Parma and the fire district, which then created a governing board that consists of McKillican, Cook, a fire district employee, an ad hoc/community member and a city council member.
Cook said the JPA board makes decisions regarding the agencies' future plans, and ensures the joint partnership lasts if Cook and/or McKillican decided to retire.
"We have to think about the future," McKillican said. "With the growth coming this way, we're going to need this. … We're working for tomorrow, not today."