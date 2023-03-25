KUNA — A long row of organza, satin, tulle and polyester adorned with glitter, embroidery and rhinestones fills the upstairs room of Sandy Banta’s home. It’s here that dozens of girls have picked out prom dresses for Kuna High School’s student dances free of charge.
The story of how Banta got started with this service stretches back about as far as the dress rack, to before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Banta had been gathering prom dresses to donate to Vallivue High School for girls in need at the request of her daughter’s sister-in-law. When she went to drop them off, she found out the school’s prom had been canceled due to the pandemic.
The dresses sat in Banta’s closet for a year. By the time prom rolled around again, Banta no longer had a connection at the Vallivue School District. As she looked at the dresses, an idea began to formulate. Banta decided to round up more dresses and provide girls in Kuna, where she lives, with a free prom dress shopping opportunity that she was determined to make special.
“It’s supposed to be special. It’s supposed to be shopping with your mom, not coming to Sandy’s to get a new dress,” Banta said. “I appreciate the moms that take the time to bring their daughters. And I’m sure it might seem kind of either humbling or uncomfortable to some of them. But once they’re here, they’re hooked.”
Facebook is Banta’s wanted ad. She’s put out several calls on social media the last few years, both for dresses and for girls to come pick one out. According to Banta, the community has responded enthusiastically. Moms have dropped off dresses from their daughters, the owner of a dry cleaner has donated dresses that were never picked up and one woman has offered to do alterations for girls who need them.
“I come home all the time and I’ll have six or eight new dresses,” Banta said.
On her front porch sits a chair and a box, ready to accept new donations. But Banta is particular — there can be no tears, no broken zippers and no stains.
“I don’t want it to be like bargain basement,” Banta said. “I want them to be able to go through the dresses and fall in love with one.”
One dress sits at the end of the rack, a delicate seafoam green sheath dress adorned in sparkles. It’s won the affection of Kuna High School junior Marcie Patterson.
“It was kind of exciting. I think I definitely like this one because I love the sparkles,” Patterson said. “And I was excited to say this was the one because I think it will look really cute that night.”
Patterson has been to Banta’s a few times to pick out dresses. She was originally drawn to the opportunity of finding a cute dress for free. Listening to classmates talk about finding dresses for “only $200” was enough to drop her jaw. Marcie and her mom, Beckie Patterson, have bought dresses in the past, they’ve also sewn them — which ended up being equally if not more expensive. It’s not that the option is off the table, but Banta’s rack of prom dresses does provide some relief.
“It’s not that we can’t not afford it. But that’s still tight,” Beckie Patterson said. “So I mean, just to have somebody open their home and allow these girls to come look — and especially for those that are financially strapped — they’re getting beautiful quality dresses.”
While the free dresses are a definite highlight, Marcie Patterson said what keeps her coming back is Banta’s kind demeanor. She’s also brought her friends.
As she and senior Xoe Bateman finger through pinks and silvers, beiges and blacks, Banta encourages Bateman to “try them all on” before heading back downstairs.
After some prodding from both Marcie and Beckie, Bateman retreats into one of the bedrooms-turned-dressing rooms and emerges in a shimmery gold gown.
It ends up being dress No. 57 that Banta has given away this year — she makes record of it on her notepad.
For Beckie Patterson, an afternoon at the mall doesn’t hold a candle to the appointments at Sandy’s.
“It means the world. The girls get a more personal experience,” Beckie Patterson said. “It’s just different.”
The smiles, happy tears and gratitude are what fuel Banta to continue. She’s made friends with many of the moms and keeps in touch with them.
“Every year I look at the dresses I have left. And I go ‘OK,’” Banta said. “I think, ‘I can do this. I can make somebody happy one more year. I’ll do this one more year.’ I mean, what could be more fun than giving away prom dresses?”
The 75-year-old said until the town gets sick of her asking for dresses, or until she gets tired of going up and down the stairs, she’ll probably continue to stock her rack with satin, with organza, and with all types of embroidery and sparkles.
The one thing she wants girls to know? You don’t need a date to attend your prom.
“You can bring two or three of your friends or six of your friends and you can come get a dress and you too can go to prom,” Banta said. “You do not have to have a date. Don’t miss your prom because you don’t have a date and you don’t have a dress.”
Kuna High School’s prom is May 6.