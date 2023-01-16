The College of Idaho's Langroise Center erupts in applause at the conclusion of a poetry performance by Bezawit Kassaye, a computer science and business administration student, during a United Against Hate event, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
CALDWELL — Hundreds of people gathered in a concert hall at the College of Idaho in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, “United Against Hate,” on Monday.
“We are here to assist the community when it comes to hate crimes and hate incidents,” U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwit said.
According to Hurwit, hate crimes are incredibly underreported.
"We have a decent sense of the data, but we know that that data is incomplete," he said.
The College of Idaho, Hurwit, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, Department of Justice Community Relations Service and the FBI came together for the United Against Hate event. The purpose of the event was not just to remind attendees of King's legacy, but to inform them about how to report hate crimes when they occur — instead of crimes going unreported.
"I have experienced hate," Zoè Butler, a C of I sophomore studying biomedical science, said. "I feel like United Against Hate is an opportunity and provides a forum for people, despite differences — whether it be cultural or racial — to find common ground, because at the end of the day, we're all humans."
Butler declined to explain what kind of hate she has experienced, but her poetry performance proved to be passionate.
"I spoke, but am I being heard?” Butler said during her poetry performance. "We are moving, but sometimes it feels like a nightmare."
It's too common for people of color to experience hate, Bezawid Kassaye, a C of I junior studying computer science and business administration, said.
"There's one thing my skin longs for: freedom. I have started to taste it, but it's always mixed with racial profiling, sugar-coated with structure and politics, covert racism," Kassaye said during her poems performance.
While both Kassaye and Butler expressed they had experienced hate because of their skin color, they both said they felt gratitude for their opportunities in Caldwell.
"We have such an amazing Diversity Equity and Inclusion department, and being in a space where I am the minority, and C of I, I feel represented. I do feel loved," Butler said. "It's important for other people in Idaho who might not be at C of I to feel that same sense of representation."
Security at the event was increased in case of a potential disruption, according to Joe Hughes from the College of Idaho.
"When people of all colors of all backgrounds come together and celebrate this day, it just means that they value my rights and they value equality of all people," Kassaye said.
Jim Everett, co-president of the College of Idaho, was notably emotional during various presentations.
“It means a lot to me,” he said.
At 70 years old, Everett can remember MLK Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
“If you had asked me in 1963, when King was speaking, whether this kind of event would be as necessary as it is today, I would imagine we’d moved past this,” Everett said.
Inclusion and diversity are two things that are important to Everett. These values have brought the College of Idaho to No. 1 in the country for social mobility, he said.
“We're taking students who typically would not and historically would not have the opportunity to come to a school like this,” he said.