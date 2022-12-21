Human Trafficking04.JPG

Deborah Kraft looks through a pamphlet of information during a community forum held by the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition at Flying M in Caldwell on Jan. 12. According to the coalition, there were 9,342 calls made for direct assistance involving human trafficking in Idaho from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Originally published Dec. 20 on KTVB.COM.

The Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition (IATC) is working alongside the Idaho Department of Transportation to post flyers in public buses with the IATC local crisis hotline.

