Michael Joseph Vaughan (copy)

Michael Vaughan

 Fruitland Police Department Photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Feb. 2 on KTVB.COM.

FRUITLAND — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls “Monkey.”

Michael Vaughan02.JPG

Brandi Neal holds up photos of her 5-year-old son, Michael Vaughan, after an interview at her home in Fruitland on Thursday. Michael was reported missing on July 27.
Sarah Wondra

Sarah Wondra
Michael Vaughan suspects

Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff, center, speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 1, in Fruitland. Also pictured are persons of interest related to Vaughan’s disappearance, clockwise from top left: Sarah Wondra, Adrian Lucienne, Brandon Shurtliff and Stacey Wondra.
Michael Vaughan press conference

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff speaks to members of the media during a press conference involving missing 5-year-old Michael Vaughan on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Michael Vaughan press conference

Brandi Neal, mother of missing 5-year-old Michael Vaughan, wipes away a tear during a press conference in Fruitland on Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments