MERIDIAN — A student who attends classes at Idaho State University Meridian may have been exposed to the coronavirus at a recent out-of-state conference, where at least one case of COVID-19 was confirmed, according to an email sent to ISU students Friday.
The student and about a dozen other members of the Meridian campus community are in self-isolation, the email said. The Meridian campus has been closed and is undergoing cleaning. Classes have been canceled, and community-facing clinics are closed Friday.
"The student accessed minimal areas within the facility, and there is no indication that the student had any contact with, or entered, the West Ada School District portion of the building," the email said.
ISU-Meridian, the university's medicine-focused campus, is located at 1311 E. Central Drive, and it shares a campus with the West Ada School District and Renaissance High School.
A spokesman for the school district said both the district office and high school remained open on Friday.
Classes, labs, clinics and other planned activities at ISU-Meridian will resume on Monday, after the campus has been "fully" cleaned over the weekend, the email said. All faculty, staff, students and visitors were asked to return home, the email said, and university employees impacted by the closure will receive paid administrative leave.