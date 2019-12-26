Interstate 84 is blocked in both directions Thursday morning after crashes between Boise and Mountain Home.
Idaho State Police's dispatch center confirmed just after 9 a.m. eastbound traffic on the highway is blocked at milepost 69, not far from the Orchard and Mayfield exit. Westbound traffic is halted at milepost 74, near Simco Road, according to dispatch.
The crashes follow a warning from the Idaho State Police on Thursday morning of slick conditions on the interstate.
There have been multiple slide-offs and crashes on the highway between the East Boise port of entry, and Mountain Home, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Police are urging drivers to use caution when driving the interstate.
While the National Weather Service does not predict snow for the Boise area through the rest of the week, daytime temperatures are expected to hover just above freezing through Sunday, and drop to the mid-20s at night.