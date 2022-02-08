BOISE — The Idaho State Police is requesting a substantial budget boost next year, including 25 new positions and the agency’s first-ever helicopter.
Forty-six of the 50 states have law enforcement air support, Col. Kedrick Wills, director of the ISP, told the Legislature’s joint budget committee on Tuesday. “In Idaho, there’s not one anywhere in our state. And when you consider how big our state is geographically, how challenging it is geographically … it’s really difficult for us to be able to get our law enforcement services to the people that need it most … without this piece of equipment.”
The helicopter request is backed by Gov. Brad Little and by Idaho police chiefs and sheriffs, Wills said, who want to be able to call on ISP for helicopter support in search and rescue operations as well as emergencies.
“It’s sorely needed throughout law enforcement in Idaho, not just for the Idaho State Police,” Wills told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
Members had questions. Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, asked Wills to help him “understand and have a better feeling about what this is … that I can understand the relative difference in value between a helicopter and more troopers on our highways and working drug enforcement.”
Wills responded, “The decision was not an either-or. In fact, you’ll see the other things requested in our budget as well.”
The governor’s budget recommendation for ISP for next year reflects a 13% increase in state general funds to $40.7 million. Part of that is for the second phase of a five-year phase-out of state gas tax funds that previously helped fund ISP; lawmakers previously approved that plan to route more gas tax funds to road work. As a result, ISP will lose $3.8 million in dedicated funding next year, which will be picked up by the state general fund.
The budget plan also includes additional positions: 13 new state troopers; three technical records specialists; two drug enforcement investigators; a regional training coordinator for the POST Academy; a financial technician for the brand inspection program; and five air support staffers.
The 13 new state troopers would be assigned to the Capitol Protection Unit, in addition to five already assigned there full-time. But Wills said the new positions actually would free up state troopers from all over the state who currently rotate through covering shifts in the Capitol Protection Unit, which includes patrolling the state Capitol and surrounding buildings, the Idaho Supreme Court, the state’s Chinden office campus, executive protection, and state Pardons & Parole operations.
“It will translate into troopers on the road,” he said after his budget hearing, “because right now we’re filling the Capitol Protection Unit with troopers from the road.”
Pointing to a nearby uniformed ISP officer, Wills said, “This trooper right here is from Bear Lake.”
During busy times like when the Legislature is in session, eight to 12 ISP troopers from around the state typically are assigned to the unit on temporary duty, he said.
ISP’s budget requests also include major capital projects that are included in the state’s Permanent Building Fund budget request, including a $29 million new forensic lab, $11.2 million for a new ISP building in Idaho Falls for which lawmakers funded design work last year, and $10 million for a new POST dormitory; $7.9 million for a new computerized dispatch and records system; and $6 million for replacement items ranging from 49 new patrol cars to ballistic vests to computer servers.
Wills said, “Twelve ISP vehicles have been struck while working on highways across Idaho since the beginning of this winter.”
The budget also includes a supplemental request for $900,000 to purchase housing for three resident officers in Mackay, Carey and Plummer, after a similar move last year in Island Park resulted in successfully filling a trooper vacancy there.
But most of the questions from lawmakers were about the helicopter.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, called it “a large pill to swallow financially.”
The request is for $6.8 million in one-time general funds during the current year to purchase the helicopter and add an aircraft hangar and pad at the ISP’s Meridian campus, along with a line item in next year’s budget for five positions and ongoing operations and maintenance at $298,900.
“Talk to me about how a state this size can actually have a helicopter that’s fast enough to go around this state for rescue purposes and still be nimble enough to help with the rescue when they get there.”
Wills said, “We don’t think we have one that can be fast enough to get to all emergencies.” But he said major emergencies, manhunts and the like often extend long enough that a helicopter could get there. “We think that one helicopter is better than zero,” he said. “Right now we don’t have any way to get there at all. We certainly don’t intend that we can get to all corners of the state in all instances. But we … believe that we can have significant positive impacts, particularly on the searches that last multiple days.”
Crabtree asked, “How many incidents do you think we’ll be using this helicopter, so we can figure out what the cost per event is? Because I think we’ve got to boil this down to financial decisions.”
Wills said over five years, there have been more than 150 calls for air support just from northern Idaho for search and rescue. “The reality is we don’t know how many true calls for service there are, because the equipment doesn’t exist, so we’re not getting the calls,” he said. “The ability doesn’t exist in Idaho.”
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, said, “When I initially saw that helicopter, I said, OK, we’ve had a whole bunch of Blackhawks sitting out at Gowen Field. Can they be deployed?” Syme said he looked into it, and found that, except in rare cases, counties are charged for that service from the military, “and it’s an extraordinary amount of money.”
He said he talked with the Canyon County sheriff, who said helicopter support could be particularly useful in recovery operations, where there’s been a fatal accident but ground resources can’t get to the scene to recover the body. “So these families have to wait days on end to have some resolution … to something that’s really bad that’s happened,” he said. “An air asset can get in there right away, recover the body, and then the family can get some closure.”
After the budget hearing, Wills said he anticipated questions over the request. “They’re really valid questions,” he said. “It shows that the committee’s doing their diligence.” He said he’s convinced of the “true value of the need for this … to change and save lives in Idaho.”
The joint committee will begin setting agency budgets later this month.