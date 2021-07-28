We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday near Middleton.
The crash occurred at the intersection of state Highway 44 and Lansing Lane.
A female was driving west in a 2013 Kia Soul on Highway 44. A 2003 BMW 325, occupied by a male driver and male passenger, was traveling south on Lansing Lane, an Idaho State Police news release said. The BMW failed to yield at the stop sign and struck the Kia. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest on private property where the BMW struck a house. The occupants of the house were not injured, the release said.
The driver of the Kia was wearing her seat belt and succumbed her injures at scene. Both occupants of the BMW were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle. They were transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Next of kin has been notified.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.