BOISE — Idaho should spend $1.7 million to continue a stepped-up Idaho State Police presence at the state Capitol and the Idaho Supreme Court through the rest of this fiscal year and the next one, which runs through June 20, 2022, the Legislature’s joint budget committee decided Tuesday,
“It actually saddens me to bring this before us, and it’s a testament of the civil unrest throughout the United States that’s made its way to Idaho,” said Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, the panel’s Senate vice-chair, who made the successful motion to approve the funding.
Idaho already tapped CARES Act COVID-19 funds to spend an additional $350,000 on state troopers at the Statehouse this year, at the request of House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder. That allowed for a detail of eight troopers to be on duty at the Capitol, in addition to one already on duty there, plus three already assigned to the Capitol as part of the governor’s Executive Protection Unit, or a total of 12.
However, this summer, the three from the Executive Protection Unit will be traveling with the governor and won’t be available for Statehouse duty, Legislative Services Director Eric Milstead told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. And with the expiration of the $350,000 in COVID-19 aid funding on June 30, that’d take state police staffing at the Capitol and surrounding area down to a single trooper.
Troopers assigned to Statehouse duty have been rotated in from all ISP districts, adding travel and lodging costs. The proposal would fund eight troopers next year, with three assigned to the Idaho Supreme Court and five to the Capitol.
Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, questioned the need and voted against the increased funding. Nate said, “I understand maybe the concern going into 2021 around the election time, the concern about increasing security at the Capitol surrounding it. But I don’t see the same thing for 2022,” he said. He asked ISP Lt. Col Sheldon Kelly, “Is the threat increasing somehow that we don’t know about?”
Kelly responded, “We do not have any specific information on any threats. I wish I could tell you exactly how much we’re going to need and when we would need it, but we didn’t see 2020 coming either, and we had a huge amount of staff deployed to the Capitol over numerous weeks, which was a drain on our manpower, and we didn’t see that coming either.”
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said, “There is civil unrest in our nation right now. We have had some in Idaho. And this cost, in my estimation, is a small price to pay for preserving and protecting this building and maintaining law and order.”
Agenbroad said, “I couldn’t agree with Rep. Horman’s comments more. We have a priceless building, but we also have priceless people within this building that need protection. I support this as a one-time request in hopes that the civil unrest that we are seeing will get back to an Idaho normal and this won’t be needed in the future.” After the next fiscal year, he said, “we can re-evaluate the request.”
Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, seconded Agenbroad’s motion, and it passed on an 18-2 vote, with just Giddings and Nate dissenting; that covered $1.7 million for fiscal year 2022. Agenbroad’s motion for an additional $30,000 for the remainder of the current year, through June 30, passed unanimously.
House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder wrote in an April 12 letter to JFAC that the eight troopers “will be in addition to other ISP troopers the Senate and the House may obtain for the 2022 session.”
The budget bills still need approval from both houses and the governor’s signature to become law.