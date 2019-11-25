Idaho State Police is looking for witnesses who may have information about a late morning crash Saturday on Interstate 84 west of Caldwell.
Police investigated the crash near milepost 22 at 11:20 a.m. Saturday. Police say a black motorcycle and a silver pickup slowed abruptly in the left lane of travel and turned into the emergency vehicle crossover.
Two cars driving behind them, driven by Caitlyn Campbell, 28, of Caldwell and Francisco Lopez, 29, of Caldwell, were in the left lane and then hit their brakes and moved into the right lane, according to ISP. A semi truck travelling in the right lane, driven by 29-year-old Dmytro Andriievskyi, of Tacoma, Washington was not able to slow in time and hit Lopez's car, which then hit Campbell's car.
All of the drivers were wearing seat belts and were not injured, according to police.
ISP is requesting more information about the black motorcycle or silver pickup, which was described as a possibly silver or gray Dodge Duramax or Chevrolet extended cab.
Anyone who may have dashboard camera or information is asked to call ISP dispatch at 208-846-7500.