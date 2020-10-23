BELLVUE — The Idaho State Police are investigating a possible Thursday night murder-suicide at a coffee shop in Blaine County.
Troopers responded at about 8 p.m. to the shop in the 100 block of North Main Street in Bellvue, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. They found a man and woman deceased inside the building. Troopers believe the two knew each other. Detectives are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, according to the release.
Troopers are working with the Blaine County Coroner’s Office on the investigation. The names of the deceased will be released by the coroner.