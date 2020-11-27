BOISE — The Idaho State Police early Friday morning investigated a fatal crash involving a semitrailer on Interstate 84 in Boise.
The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. at milepost 50.5 in Boise, according to a news release from the police agency. A 1997 Saturn SL driving east in the westbound lanes of I-84 struck the semitrailer head on. The driver of the Saturn, who was not identified in the release, died on the scene.
First responders took the driver of the semitrailer, David Baerwaldt, 66, of St. George, Utah to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Meridian by ambulance, according to the release.
The crash shut lanes on the interstate for roughly four and a half hours, according to the release.