BOISE — Multiple faith leaders are planning to write letters to Gov. Brad Little expressing concern about the handling of Monday’s aggressive protest at the Idaho Capitol during the first day of the Legislature’s special session.
The Idaho State Police didn’t make any arrests or write any citations after Monday’s incident, in which a large crowd of protesters packed into the Statehouse, violating social distancing measures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Many of them were not wearing masks. Some of them were carrying guns, which is legal in the Statehouse.
Troopers did arrest three people Tuesday, including Ammon Bundy, who refused to leave the Lincoln Auditorium on an order from House Speaker Scott Bedke; they each face a misdemeanor trespassing charge.
"Idaho State Police are working to carefully balance people’s right to participate in the legislative process while ensuring that process stays peaceful and safe," the agency said in a statement Tuesday.
Video footage from Monday's session shows protesters pushing against and shoving state troopers after all of the available seats in the gallery above the House floor were filled. There were fewer seats available due to social distancing measures. Protesters, chanting “let us in,” pushed against troopers to get inside, breaking the door's glass window in the process, according to video footage posted to social media. The footage shows Bedke, R-Oakley, eventually telling the crowd it can enter the gallery so long as people showed respect.
The reaction from law enforcement Monday stood in sharp contrast to the way troopers have handled other people protesting at the Capitol in the past, said Rabbi Dan Fink of the Boise synagogue Ahavath Beth Israel. Most notably, Fink said, the response from police was different from the way troopers handled peaceful protests by Add the Words Idaho, a group advocating for LGBTQ rights. He’s been arrested seven times for protesting with Add the Words — and those protests remained peaceful. Yet police still arrested more than 100 Add the Words protesters, according to Fink and former state Sen. Nicole LeFavour, who also took part in the protests.
“It’s stunning to juxtapose it, to me, with what I saw on film yesterday,” Fink said Tuesday, referencing video footage of protesters pushing back against troopers and pulling on a glass door.
He said he and other Add the Words protesters planned on being arrested. It was simply civil disobedience; he didn't have any complaints about how troopers treated him.
LeFavour has also been arrested during Add the Words protests. She said protesters blocked a doorway with their bodies in the Statehouse, which constituted trespassing, but said they trained heavily before the protests. She also said they made serious efforts not to touch other people.
She called the difference between the Add the Words protests and Monday’s incident “stark.”
“The state police were directed to, in some cases, remove us from the gallery just for wearing T-shirts that said ‘Add the Words’ on them,” LeFavour said. “…So just the wearing of a T-shirt meant you were told you had to leave the gallery.”
Fink pointed out the protesters' aggressive tactics Monday actually worked, because Bedke allowed them into the gallery in violation of social distancing norms. Fink compared it to a parent surrendering to a child’s tantrum.
“Not only were these folks not arrested — in the end, they got what they wanted,” Fink said.
Although the Idaho State Police on Monday afternoon said troopers do not believe the breaking of the glass door involved malicious intent, in a statement Tuesday, the agency wrote, “An investigation is underway into any criminal behavior that may have occurred.”
“The situation outside the House Chambers Monday broke out in a matter of moments,” according to the statement. “Idaho State Police personnel determined they could not have made arrests on the spot without elevating the potential for violence.”
Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower confirmed state troopers in the Capitol take their direction from leadership in the Legislature. Bedke did not return calls or a text from the Idaho Press on Tuesday.
A protester on Monday told the Idaho Press he was demonstrating with the group People’s Rights. Members of People’s Rights in July forced the cancellation of a Southwest District Board of Health meeting due to safety concerns, KTVB reported. Video footage of that incident also shows one of the protesters shoving a district staff member. No arrests were made or citations written in connection with that incident either.
People’s Rights did not return an email on Tuesday from the Idaho Press seeking comment.
It’s not the first time this summer a protester has damaged the Capitol. In June, an 18-year-old Boise woman was arrested on suspicion of felony malicious injury to property after state troopers said she spray painted anti-police graffiti on the building’s front facade. She was arrested the same night the vandalism occurred. She pleaded guilty earlier this month and is on supervised probation for two years.
Fink said he is concerned about the implications of Monday’s inaction on the part of police and legislative leadership.
Police took a slightly more aggressive approach Tuesday afternoon after they removed some people who disrupted a House Judiciary hearing. They weren't credentialed press members and they insisted on sitting in press seats in the Lincoln Auditorium.
Fink said numerous faith leaders from an array of congregations are planning to write letters to Little about Monday's incident and how it was handled. They’re planning to meet with the governor, although they said they want to be conscious of social distancing norms and will not send as many people as they would have otherwise.
“I think we need to be conscious of the fact that … our civil foundation rests upon the will of the community to be decent and the willingness of our leaders to insist upon decency,” Fink said. “…When violent intimidation isn’t actively opposed … it takes us down a very dark place.”