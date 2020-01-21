GARDEN VALLEY — Police responded to what they say was a possible murder-suicide Tuesday morning near Garden Valley.
The Idaho State Police and deputies from the Boise County Sheriff’s Office were responding to the incident, according to a news release issued by the Idaho State Police at 7:35 a.m.
Tecia Ferguson, spokeswoman for the Idaho State Police, confirmed two people on the scene were dead. However, just before 9:30 a.m., she said troopers had cleared the area.
The call began with a report of shots fired at a private residence. Ferguson said she didn't immediately know the exact address, but the residence was in a rural area near Leisure Lane in Garden Valley.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.