NAMPA — Idaho State Police are looking for information related to a semi-truck that left the scene of an injury crash Wednesday night.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash, including the unknown semi-truck, that ISP investigated at about 7 p.m. The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 84 at milepost 39 near Nampa.
Police say a 2014 Toyota Corolla driven my Michael Stephens, 55, of Clovis, California, was struck by a semi-truck while changing lanes. Police say the semi-truck did not stop.
The Toyota then hit a 2013 Honda Accord, spun on the interstate, and then hit a 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Vickie Sandvik, 62, of Nampa.
Stephens and Sandvik were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center. All drivers were wearing seat belts, police say.
Anyone with information about the semi-truck is asked to call 208-846-7500.