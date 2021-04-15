BOISE — A large majority of local residents believe the Treasure Valley is growing too fast, according to results from a recent survey conducted by Boise State University.
Seventy-eight percent of respondents said the Treasure Valley is growing too fast, 16% said about right and nearly 2% said too slow.
The “Growth In The Treasure Valley In 2020” survey was conducted in late 2020 and sampled 750 Treasure Valley residents. Its results showed a marked increase of the percentage of people who believe growth is happening to fast when compared with results from just five years ago.
In 2016, 50.3% of survey respondents said the Treasure Valley was growing too fast. That percentage has increased each year since. From 2017 to 2018, it jumped from 54.9% to 71.6%. Most recently, it went from 74.9% in 2019 to 78.3% in 2020.
The population of Ada and Canyon counties has grown from 581,288 in 2010 to an estimated 737,790 in 2020, according to the Census Bureau and Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho. That's an increase of 27%.
When asked if the cost of housing financially strains you and your family, 45.4% of respondents said yes.
Fifty-one percent of respondents said their biggest concern about residential property tax is the unpredictability of tax payments to the values of homes increasing. Nearly half believe property taxes are too high.
In 2020, Meridian and Nampa ranked in the top 10 of fastest-growing cities nationwide. Another study showed Boise had the highest rent increases during the pandemic of anywhere in the country.
“The unprecedented population growth in the Treasure Valley requires decision making that meets the needs of the changing region,” Vanessa Crossgrove Fry, interim director of Idaho Public Policy Institute and an associate research professor in the School of Public Service, said in a news release. “This survey and resulting report can help leaders understand communities’ experiences regarding housing, transportation, and other salient issues.”
The full report can be found at: boisestate.edu/sps/surveys