Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On the way into Meridian’s Sky Mesa subdivision, a sign advertises new homes and large lots. A family with floats and pool noodles crosses the street to an infinity pool.

Construction workers, contractor vehicles and porta-potties line the streets as workers lift boards over their heads. Several homes are wrapped in Tyvek behind the backyard of a newly constructed $1.3 million home for sale.

Housing Market update

A high-end luxury home up for sale in the Sky Mesa development off South Eagle Road in Meridian on Monday.
Housing Market update

Realtor Shelia Smith stands in the kitchen area of a high-end home on the market in the Sky Mesa development off South Eagle Road in Meridian on Monday.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments