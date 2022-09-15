Irrigation service for Nampa residents will end on Sept. 28.
The city of Nampa announced the planned end to the season through an emailed press release Wednesday afternoon. The city receives irrigation water from three irrigation districts — Boise-Kuna Irrigation District, Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District, and the Pioneer Irrigation District, the release said. Though the Pioneer District is anticipating shutting off irrigation on Oct. 3, the city “needs water delivery from all three irrigation districts to fully run our pressurized system,” the release said.
How much irrigation a property gets is based on its square footage, and usage is not metered, the release said. The duration of irrigation season depends on how much water is available.
After last year’s drought, Mayor Debbie Kling created the Drought Task Force to “develop strategies to educate the community and identify ways to optimize and maximize available irrigation water,” the release said. An event earlier this year featuring Jos Zamzow taught homeowners how to promote lawn health without overwatering, as previously reported.
Residents should continue to water lawns on an “odd/even address cycle,” and avoid using potable water on lawns as it will increase their sewer and water bills, the release said.