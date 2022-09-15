City of Nampa logo

Irrigation service for Nampa residents will end on Sept. 28.

The city of Nampa announced the planned end to the season through an emailed press release Wednesday afternoon. The city receives irrigation water from three irrigation districts — Boise-Kuna Irrigation District, Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District, and the Pioneer Irrigation District, the release said. Though the Pioneer District is anticipating shutting off irrigation on Oct. 3, the city “needs water delivery from all three irrigation districts to fully run our pressurized system,” the release said.

