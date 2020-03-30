The 500 miles of canals in the Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District will receive water Wednesday, the start of the 2020 irrigation season.
To prepare, crews are using propane torches to burn off weeds and other debris on the canal banks to clear away vegetation. They're also removing organic matter, such as leaves and tree limbs, and trash that's been illegally dumped by residents, according to a district press release.
“This year this problem is exceptionally bad," NMID Water Superintendent Greg Curtis said in the release. "I think people are home because of the stay-at-home order and the social distancing requirements and are working in their yards. We are seeing large piles of debris thrown into ditches after our crews have already burnt the area clean. That kind of dumping is going to cause us issues when we start running water beginning Wednesday."
Curtis noted that people with property adjacent to canals may be alarmed at first when they see clouds of smoke billowing from the canals and want to call the local fire department.
"But our crews are highly experienced in this type of maintenance process and practice great caution to keep any burning well under control so adjacent property is not threatened," the release states. Idaho law gives the district authority to maintain its canal banks.
The district delivers irrigation water to approximately 69,000 acres of Treasure Valley agricultural and residential lands in Ada and Canyon counties and supplies pressurized irrigation water to more than 17,000 individual parcels of land, including 493 subdivisions the Treasure Valley. For more information about the district call 208-466-7861 or visit www.nmid.org.