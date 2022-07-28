...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory,
until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Firefighters work to contain a structure fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse along West Irving Street in Boise on Monday, July 19.
On Thursday, the Boise Fire Department tweeted that its investigation in conjunction with the Boise Police Department is complete. The cause was ruled undetermined due to the amount of water used and the "removal of items from the area of origin in order to extinguish the fire." Putting the fire out used 638,000 gallons of water, BFD said, with a peak flow of about 4,500 gallons per minute.
Determining the cause was impractical, BFD tweeted, although investigators were able to eliminate a few causes, like fireworks, battery failure, smoking ash, electrical problems, operating equipment and incendiary.
UPDATE: Boise Fire investigators alongside Boise Police have completed their investigation into the cause of the Idaho Youth Ranch fire and have classified the fire cause as undetermined.
Investigators had to sort through a large amount of material at the scene, according to a Boise Fire news release sent July 19.
The fire was reported around 1:47 p.m. at 5465 W Irving St. in Boise, the location of the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse, between Orchard Street and Curtis Road. Irving Street was closed between Orchard Street and Curtis Road until after 6 a.m. the next morning. The Boise Fire Department is asking neighbors to stay away from smoke that is still lingering, as it may be toxic and unsafe to breathe.
Thick, black smoke was visible across much of the Boise area as the fire erupted. Because of heavy fire conditions, firefighters began attacking the fire from the outside and worked to protect nearby buildings.
"This one (warehouse) has pretty much collapsed," Boise Fire Division Chief of Operations Aaron Hummel said during a press conference. "That's where it sounds like the fire probably originated."
The Idaho Youth Ranch building was also damaged.
No civilians were injured, but three firefighters have been treated for injuries; one was taken to the hospital and has since been released, one was treated at the scene and sent home, and one was treated at the scene for a heat-related injury and released back to work.
"With this large of a fire and due to the temperature outside, a lot of times the firefighters will struggle with heat-related injuries," Hummel said, adding the fire was upgraded to a third alarm, bringing additional crews to the scene.
Units responding included 16 Boise Fire engines, three ladder trucks, five command officers, one rehab unit, fire investigators, Ada County Paramedics and Boise Police.
Idaho Youth Ranch CEO Scott Curtis said the fire appeared outside the building near a carport container and spread quickly. Youth Ranch staff were evacuated to a grassy field.
"We can't tell you everything that's burning, but with all the petrochemical components of plastics and so forth, you really don't want to be in that smoke," Hummel said.
Curtis said the extent of the damage to the Idaho Youth Ranch property is currently unknown, although it has affected some of the donated goods.
He estimated Idaho Youth Ranch lost several months worth of goods. Even though they are not sure how to process upcoming donations yet, he said they are grateful for any help the community provides.
"I don't know how we're going to get through it. I'm 100% confident that we are going to, and it's because so many people support this mission and want to be a part," Curtis said.