Youth Ranch Warehouse fire

Firefighters work to contain a structure fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse along West Irving Street in Boise on Monday, July 19.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 28 on KTVB.COM.

The cause of a fire that broke out in the outlet yard of the Idaho Youth Ranch on July 18 and kept Boise Fire Department crews at the scene through the night and into the next morning was ruled as "undetermined."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments