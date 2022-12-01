C. Scott Green U of I murders

University of Idaho president C. Scott Green expresses his condolences to the families of the victims during a news conference in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 16.

 Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review

Investigators in Moscow are now walking back a key claim that the slayings of four University of Idaho students was a targeted attack.

In an update Wednesday night, investigators said they “do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted.”

Originally published Dec. 1 in the Spokesman-Review.

