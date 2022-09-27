Moose Fire (copy)

The Moose Fire, burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Lemhi County, has burned more than 130,000 acres. It was determined that the fire was caused by humans.

 Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

Originally published Sept. 26 on KTVB.COM.

The Moose Fire, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, was caused by an unextinguished, unattended campfire, investigators with the U.S. Forest Service have determined.

