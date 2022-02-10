A team of investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Valley County Sheriff’s Office and Cascade Fire Department spent two days sifting through debris and reviewing surveillance videos from nearby businesses to determine the cause of the fire.
Cascade is a rural city about 30 miles south of McCall.
“We are grateful to all of the investigators that took part in providing answers during this devastating loss to the Cascade community,” State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl said. “We especially want to thank those citizens that came forward with videos, pictures, and information.”
Sandahl said the hours of video footage from nearby businesses, numerous photos sent to the team from nearby residents, and interviews helped tremendously in determining the cause of the blaze. Video evidence showed that the fire burned undetected for at least 2 ½ hours before being noticed by a passing Valley County Sheriff’s Deputy. The video also showed that the fire was initially centered around a rooftop HVAC unit. During interviews with owners Benjamin and Amber Watkins, investigators learned that a new roof was added in 2021.
“The re-roofing project provided a void area, causing the fire to burn a prolonged amount of time,” Sandahl said.