...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
"I believe this investigation has been taken as far as possible," Clearwater Prosecutor Clayne Tyler said in a Wednesday press release. "I recommend at this point in time against filing a criminal charge."
The alleged incident occurred in October 2021. Sgt. Kirk Rush, a longtime BPD officer, alleged that Lee injured him in front of other BPD officers during a unit briefing about a neck restraint technique.
According to a tort claim Rush filed against the city of Boise, Lee ordered Rush to be part of the demonstration, "grabbed the back of Sgt. Rush’s neck and forced him to the ground.
"Chief Lee did not warn Sgt. Rush that he was going to lay hands on him, nor did Chief Lee ask permission to do so," the claim says. "Sgt. Rush was unprepared for the force employed by Chief Lee. Chief Lee then proceeded to hold Sgt. Rush’s neck and physically moved Rush around the briefing room by the neck."
The claim also alleged that when Lee let go of Rush and he turned away from Lee, he struck Rush in the forehead and forced him to the ground.
“Sgt. Rush knew that Chief Lee had injured him as soon as he heard and felt the snap in his neck,” the claim said, and alleged that Lee was condescending and mocked Rush after the incident.
The claim specified that Lee’s alleged actions caused significant injuries to Rush, which resulted in multiple medical procedures and the surgical repair of Rush’s neck.
"Detectives interviewed the victim, Chief Lee, witnesses and gathered evidence," Wednesday's press release said. "Due to the potential conflict of interest in working with the City of Boise, Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts requested Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office review the investigation and provide a charging recommendation."