T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen.
The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
Tricia Canaday, deputy of the State Historic Preservation Office at the Idaho Historical Society, said one day the office received a call from someone in the general public who raised concerns about some of the language on one of the historical markers. The sign was the one placed for “The Ward Massacre.” The Preservation Office had a book that ITD used to produce that was supposed to have all the language of the signs in it and pulled it out to check the language.
“When we looked at that book, we realized that the language in the book didn’t 100% reflect the language of the sign on the landscape. Like the language in the book had been improved, but the sign itself had never been edited and reinstalled,” Canaday said. “And that just got us talking internally like, ‘Geez, maybe we need to take a look at all of these and see if this is a more comprehensive problem.’”
The sign, located at Ward Memorial Park in Caldwell, states that “eight years of Indian terror followed” after a fight between pioneers and Native Americans ended with U.S. military intervention. The book, on the other hand, states that “eight years of conflict followed.”
Canaday and her team began reviewing and comparing images of each historical marker to the ITD book and talking about their content. Several of the markers had language now deemed inappropriate in relation to Idaho’s Indigenous tribes or had outdated stories that historians have since learned more about.
At the same time the historical society was reviewing the sign content, another concerned citizen approached ITD about the condition of the historical signs. The citizen had been traveling to all the historical sites out of personal interest and noted that many of them were in “fair” or “poor” condition, according to Canaday.
ITD, she said, made a commitment to replace all the wooden signs with new metal ones, no small feat as there are approximately 300 signs. When the Historical Society got word of the project, it asked if the department could slow down the process and allow for the content reviewing and revising to take place. Thus began what will be, according to Canaday, a years-long process.
COLLABORATING
WITH IDAHO’S TRIBES
As part of the content examination part of the historical marker project, Canaday will be consulting with each of Idaho’s tribes about sign content.
“The tribes were never consulted when these signs initially went in,” Canaday said. “We’re having conversations with the tribes very specifically about, ‘Do you want this story told on the highways? Like, is this something you want shared in that venue? Or are there other stories that are maybe more appropriate or you would like to see told?’ rather than us dictating what telling their story looks like.”
She said “everything” is on the table right now as to what will ultimately end up on the new signage.
The society’s main goals are to broaden the stories the signs tell and make sure that the stories are being told in appropriate, respectful and ethical ways. And, as the saying goes, there are two sides to every story.
“When a sign uses terminology like ‘massacre’ and ‘terror,’ that’s one side of the story, and we want to look more holistically and at both sides of the story,” Canaday said.
About a year ago, the Historical Society sat down with the Nez Perce Tribe to go over a plethora of signs, Canaday said. The groups spent two or three hours going through all of them and double-checking language, making tweaks, flagging certain signage for wholesale review and rewriting and seeing if there were opportunities to tell different stories instead.
“They were able to provide a lot of really great information and sort of further fleshing out some of those stories that are on those signs,” Canaday said. “There were times where they pointed out things that they didn’t think were accurate or where they kind of expanded on the story in ways that will allow us to tell a fuller story … sometimes they were like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine, that looks OK to me,’ so it really just varied.”
Canaday said she and her team went through “close to 100 signs” with members of the Nez Perce Tribe. These signs included any that were specifically related to the Nez Perce Tribe’s history, but also signs that related to any Indigenous history in general.
“We also don’t want to be the sort of gatekeeper about what information might interest the tribes,” Canaday said.
Once the new signage is drafted, the Historical Society will have a follow-up meeting with the tribe to see if anything else needs tweaking and get the tribe’s approval on the signs.
The Nez Perce Tribe did not provide a comment by press time.
As each tribe in Idaho is different from one another, Canaday said the sign review process will look different with each group and the office is asking each tribe how they would like to go about it.
“We are trying to just respect each tribe’s process and work with them to ensure that we’re doing this in a way that they’re comfortable with,” Canaday said.
She and her team have a meeting scheduled with the Coeur d’Alene Tribe in January.
“They were the first Idahoans, they were here before most of us. Their history is important,” Canaday said. “And it’s important that the travelers in the state and the citizens of the state understand that they were here for a very long time before we arrived and that they are still here as part of our broader state community.”
THE PROCESS ON A BROADER SCALE
The content review process doesn’t only deal with Idaho’s Indigenous history. Since the metal signs are meant to be more durable and long-lasting than the wooden ones currently in place, the Historical Society is looking at every single historical marker on Idaho’s roads.
Due to the heavy workload, Canaday and her team have brought on State Historian Emeritus Keith Petersen to help with the process.
Petersen, who had written a few of the historical signs in previous years, even came out of retirement to take on the signs. He said he works on them for a few hours each day but also makes sure to enjoy some of the pastimes retirement has afforded him, like working in the garden or going fishing at his cabin.
“Certainly I believe all those signs will be changed in some way,” Petersen said, although he doesn’t believe each one will undergo a complete overhaul. Sure, fact checking is a part of each process, but often times it’s as simple as converting a sign from passive-voice — as was popular in the ‘60s and ‘70s when the bulk of the signage went in — to active voice.
Even so, there is the occasional inaccuracy. But the historian said that is largely due to having more historical knowledge about events than was available at the time the signs were written.
“I’m really enjoying it,” Petersen said. “I’m limited to about 100 words on each one. So it’s a real challenge to tell, sometimes, a really complex story in that many words. But if you do it right, I think it really can engage people and get them to want to learn more.”
The project will also evaluate which signs should go and which should stay or if there are other stories that can be placed there instead.
“We look at them now and we’re kind of like ‘Yeah, so what?’ Is this really a relevant story to even tell?” Canaday said.
Some of the signs, for instance the multitude of Lewis and Clark signs, may even be consolidated a bit to make room for these other stories, according to Canaday.
Petersen is excited for the final result.
“It’s the opportunity for us to kind of update the story of Idaho and help tell interesting stories in interesting ways,” Petersen said. “It really is one of the best forms of outreach that the State Historical Society has because there are markers in every county in the state. And not everyone can get to Boise to visit the state museum or the state archives.”